Farage defends Elon Musk over grooming gang attacks on Starmer

Nigel Farage has launched a defense of Elon Musk’s incendiary social media attacks on Keir Starmer, claiming that “free speech is back” under the Tesla tycoon’s ownership of X.

The Reform UK leader said that “tough things get said” in public life after Mr Musk described safeguarding minister Jess Phillips as a “rape genocide apologist” who should be in jail.

And he welcomed Mr Musk’s ownership of the platform, formerly Twitter, saying open debate is now possible.

Minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls Jess Phillips (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has defended Ms Phillips as a “fearless and formidable” advocate for victims who has “dedicated her career to tackling sexual violence and abuse”.

But, asked about Mr Musk’s comments about Ms Phillips, Mr Farage said “free speech is back” and claimed X now offered a space for “proper, open debate”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that "tough things get said... by both sides of the debate".

He added: "This man happens to be the richest man in the world, but equally, the fact that he’s bought Twitter now actually gives us a place where we can have a proper open debate about many things... We may find it offensive, but it’s a good thing, not a bad thing."

Nigel Farage defended Elon Musk (PA Media)

The billionaire X owner had said Ms Phillips “deserves to be in prison” for denying requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

Ms Phillips said in a letter to the local council that Oldham must follow in the footsteps of other towns such as Rotherham and Telford and commission its own inquiry into historical abuse of children.

Mr Musk also continued attacking Sir Keir Starmer, saying the prime minister failed to bring “rape gangs” to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.

The billionaire has in recent weeks voiced his support for Reform UK, amid rumours he is preparing to donate up to $100m to the party.

Mr Farage’s defence of Mr Musk comes after he distanced himself from the billionaire over his support for jailed political activist Tommy Robinson.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper defended Jess Phillips (PA Wire)

The Reform UK leader said Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is “not what we need”, as his party seeks to challenge Labour in upcoming elections.

And, responding to Mr Musk’s call to “free Tommy Robinson”, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court, Mr Farafe said Mr Musk “sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs”.

He added: “But of course the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court.

“We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need.”

Last year, Ms Phillips described X as a “place of misery” and said she planned to use the site less.

Senior Tories, including opposition leader Kemi Badenoch, have since sought to put pressure on the Government over grooming gangs.

In 2022, the then-Conservative government also refused a request for a public inquiry into events in Oldham.