Farage demands Starmer recall Parliament accusing PM of ‘faltering approach’ to riots

Sir Keir Starmer should recall Parliament, Nigel Farage has demanded as he accused him of a “faltering approach” towards the riots currently sweeping Britain.

The Reform UK leader said the return of MPs to the House of Commons would provide the opportunity for a “more honest debate” about mass migration and its impact on communities.

In a sixth day of violence on Sunday following the Southport killings, a hotel used to house asylum seekers was set ablaze while far-Right rioters clashed with Muslim protesters.

A mob in Middlesbrough shouted “smash the p—s” while targeting migrants’ homes, while social media footage appeared to show groups of Asian men attacking white men.

Parliament was recalled by Lord Cameron, who was prime minister during the 2011 summer riots that followed the death of Mark Duggan in Tottenham, six days after unrest started.

In a statement on X, Mr Farage said he had been “totally appalled” by the levels of violence seen in the past week.

“The levels of intimidation and threat to life have no place in a functioning democracy,” he wrote.

“That so many police officers have been injured trying to keep the peace is shocking, and we should not discount the use of the Army if the situation were to deteriorate further. In the short term, we will quell the riots, but deeper long-term problems remain.

“Ever since the soft policing of the Black Lives Matter protests, the impression of two-tier policing has become widespread. The Prime Minister’s faltering attempts to address the current crisis have only added to that sense of injustice.”

Brutal killing of George Floyd

Thousands of people gathered in London and across the country in June 2020 to demonstrate against the brutal killing of George Floyd by police in the US.

The gatherings came despite police and ministers urging protesters to stay away at the time for fear of spreading Covid-19.

Dozens of arrests were made across weeks of protests, while one chief constable blamed Black Lives Matter and climate demonstrations for a rise in assaults on police officers.

Mr Farage, whose Reform UK Party has advocated a “one in, one out” immigration policy, continued: “The majority of our population can see the fracturing of our communities as a result of mass, uncontrolled immigration, whether legal or illegal.

“Yet to attempt to debate this in the public arena leads to immediate howls of condemnation. A population explosion without integration was always going to end badly. I have said this for many years.

“We must have a more honest debate about these vital issues and give people the confidence that there are political solutions that are relevant to them. A recall of Parliament would be an appropriate start to this.”

The calls from Mr Farage to recall Parliament followed those by Dame Priti Patel, a former home secretary who is running to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader.

“What we are seeing across the country right now is just extraordinary criminality,” Dame Priti told Times Radio.

“At the end of the day, crime and criminality is the responsibility of those who are perpetrating this and we now need to, in my view, as politicians, get some kind of grip of this, which is why I am calling for the recall of Parliament right now so that we can actually discuss these issues in a similar way.

“Back in 2011 those discussions took place and actually we put our arm around the communities that were affected at the time.”

Far-Right riots in Southport took hold after the suspect accused of stabbing three young girls was falsely identified online as an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK by boat last year.

Last week, the 17-year-old charged with the murders at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class was named as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, who was born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff.

‘Race-obsessed Labour’

Mr Farage’s intervention came as he was criticised by James Cleverly, the shadow home secretary, for sharing a social media post by Zia Yusuf, the Reform chairman.

Mr Yusuf had written: “Nobody has done more to sow division among the British people than race-obsessed Labour.”

Asked about the remarks, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “I’ve been critical of the Labour Party and some of the positions they’re taking. I don’t think it’s appropriate or healthy especially at times like this to add to toxicity and friction.

“I want this government to succeed in calming this situation, in ending the violence… That is my priority. There will be a time when we need to have a calmer, broader assessment of what has happened, including the role of disinformation, including the role of agent provocateurs within the far-Right stirring people up and encouraging this kind of violence.

“But language like that, I don’t think is useful. What we need to do right now is make sure this violence stops.”

Mr Farage separately came under fire last week after claiming in a social media video that important questions about the Southport attack remained unanswered.

He speculated whether the “truth is being withheld” about the killing of three girls aged six, seven and nine, following social media rumours.