Farage denies ‘fanning flames of prejudice’ amid Reform scandal

Nigel Farage has angrily denied he is “fanning the flames of prejudice” to further his political ambitions, as he doubled down on claims Reform UK had been “set up” by an exposé of racism and prejudice among activists.

He was also confronted about a report in the Sunday Times – which the deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, said he was “gravely” concerned about – that there is a threat to the general election from hostile actors such as Russia seeking to influence the democratic process.

Dowden’s comments came in response to claims from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that it had uncovered a suspected operation encouraging support for Farage’s Reform UK party, after monitoring five coordinated Facebook pages.

“There is a threat in all elections, and indeed we see it in this election from hostile state actors seeking to influence the outcome of the election campaign,” said Dowden.

Farage described the claims as “cobblers,” echoing the words of Donald Trump by telling Sky News: “This is the Russia hoax.”

However, he bristled when the presenter Trevor Phillips said he didn’t believe he was racist but was doing “something much worse” by “fanning the flames of prejudice to further his political goals”.

“That is totally and utterly untrue … you damn well know that, having known me for 25 years,” said Farage, who is boycotting the BBC after accusing the broadcaster of bias over his reception on Friday night’s Question Time.

Farage also repeated his claim that a Reform UK canvasser who called for English Channel migrants to be used as “target practice” was an actor. Channel 4 News has stood by its undercover investigation in which the canvasser was filmed, saying its journalists met him for the first time at Reform UK’s offices in Clacton.

“I was there working in the office in Essex when he turned up and he was, from the moment he walked through the room, like a version of Alf Garnett,” Farage told Sky News. Garnett was a character from the 1960s sitcom Till Death Us Do Part who used racist slurs.

Farage also said that people who have been attracted by the British National party (BNP) will gravitate in the direction of his party because they no longer had a home to go to.

“Ironically, destroying the BNP means people who are minded that way don’t any longer have a home to go to, and so some will gravitate in our direction and [when] we find out who they are they’ll be gone.”

Earlier, Rishi Sunak said that there was a “clear difference” between his handling of the racism row surrounding the Tory donor Frank Hester and how Farage has responded to racist comments made about the prime minister by a Reform UK canvasser.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, the prime minister was shown a message from a viewer who condemned the campaigner’s language but expressed concern that Sunak’s stance on racism had not been zero-tolerance.

The viewer pointed to Hester from whom the Tories continued to accept donations, having allegedly said Diane Abbott “should be shot” and made him “want to hate all black women”.

“I think it’s reasonable when someone is genuinely contrite about what’s happened, accepts what they’ve done is wrong, then that apology is accepted,” said Sunak.

He added: “The difference here is … Nigel Farage has just described these comments as ‘inappropriate’. They’re not inappropriate. They were vile and racist and wrong, but he’s only said that they’re inappropriate.”