Elon Musk says 'Farage doesn't have what it takes' as Reform UK leader describes comment as 'a surprise'

Elon Musk has said Reform UK needs a "new leader" because Nigel Farage "doesn't have what it takes".

The X owner posted the tweet on Sunday following days of headlines over his comments about the historical grooming scandal that took place across UK towns and cities more than a decade ago.

Although Mr Musk is in agreement with Mr Farage and the Conservatives that there should be another national inquiry, a dividing line has emerged between the tech billionaire and the Reform leader over the former's support for jailed activist Tommy Robinson.

Shortly after Musk's post, Mr Farage said: "Well, this is a surprise!

"Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.

"My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."

Mr Musk, who met Mr Farage at the end of last year and had reportedly been considering a donation to his party, has been highly critical of the government's response to the historical scandal and has argued the cases of child sex abuse were "covered up".

His comments about Mr Farage will be embarrassing for Reform, who have been courting the billionaire and soon-to-be efficiency tsar of the incoming president-elect Donald Trump.

As recently as this morning, deputy leader Richard Tice claimed Mr Musk was "popular" with the British public and was "one of the greatest entrepreneurs in history", while Mr Farage described him as an "absolute hero figure".

Mr Musk has increasingly taken an interest in UK politics and more recently the grooming scandal that saw young girls targeted and has singled out Sir Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips for criticism, arguing that the prime minister failed to bring "rape gangs" to justice while he led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

And he said the "real reason" why Ms Phillips had rejected requests from Oldham Council for a government-led review into cases of child sexual exploitation in Oldham was because investigating it "would obviously lead to the blaming of Keir Stamer (head of the CPS at the time)."

Mr Musk has endorsed Robinson, who is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court, claiming he has been "telling the truth" about grooming gangs, writing on X: "Free Tommy Robinson".

Yesterday, at a Reform party conference, Mr Farage distanced himself from Robinson, saying the jailed activist was "not what we need".

Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - admitted at Woolwich Crown Court in October to breaching an injunction banning him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee schoolboy, after he was successfully sued for libel in 2021.

In 2018, Mr Farage quit UKIP, the party he used to lead, over its "fixation" with Islam and the decision of Gerard Batten, then its leader, to hire Robinson as an adviser.

Asked about Mr Musk's support for Robinson, Mr Farage told GB News: "He sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs. But of course the truth is Tommy Robinson's in prison not for that, but for contempt of court."

Mr Farage was also asked whether he had spoken to the tech billionaire in recent days, to which he replied: "I haven't spoken to him for some time, or a few days.

"He's tweeting about everything. He's tweeting about farming. He's tweeting about Keir Starmer's competence. He's tweeting about Tommy Robinson. He's tweeting about me. Reform UK.

"He has a whole range of opinions, some of which I agree with very strongly and others of which I'm more reticent about."

Asked whether Mr Musk's support for Robinson was "problematic" and potentially damaging for Reform, Mr Farage replied: "Having him as a supporter is very helpful to our cause.

"I mean, goodness me, I mean, he's an absolute hero figure, particularly for young people in this country.

"Now everyone says, 'Well, what about his comments on Tommy Robinson? But my position is perfectly clear on that. I never wanted Tommy Robinson to join UKIP. I don't want him to join Reform UK - and he won't be."