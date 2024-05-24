Farage has finally given the Tories something to celebrate

For a few hours at least, it must have been party time at Conservative Campaign HQ. Champagne would have been appropriate. Because even as they trail Labour in the polls by 20 points, Nigel Farage’s announcement he is not standing for election gives them the first bit of genuinely good news for a long time.

Had Farage stood, he would have effectively become the leader of Reform UK. No media outlet could have resisted using him as one of campaign’s main faces. He would have massively raised the profile of Reform and their name recognition would have rocketed. For new parties, this is more than half the battle.

While it would have been a stretch for Farage to win an actual seat – let alone one of the other Reform candidates (although they could have won a few) – an uplift in Reform’s profile would have guaranteed they won many thousands of votes in many, many seats. This was the real danger. This would have sufficiently depressed the Tory vote to turn large numbers of marginals from blue to red.

This news clearly does not mean the Reform threat has gone away. Farage says he will support Reform through the campaign and he will remain a significant commentator with real sway over a minority of voters. And even without Farage’s formal leadership, they regularly poll in low double digits in national surveys and they secured an irritatingly significant number of votes in the recent local elections.

But Reform will now be an irritation to be handled, rather than an existential threat to the Conservative Party. There is a massive difference between Farage being just another talking head and being a senior combatant in the election. He simply will not have the traction that he would have done were he standing.

Reform has not taken off under Richard Tice. All the conditions have been in place for a massive growth in pledges for Reform – high levels of immigration, politicians having failed to deliver a Brexit voters were promised, and so on – but they have been unable to exploit these electoral advantages. They have been stuck in second gear.

In recent “immersive research” on the South coast – where we put researchers into locations for longer periods of time than in conventional focus groups – we heard from working-class swing voters how they disliked both the Conservative and Labour Parties and were desperate for an alternative. But they just did not think Reform offered them the change they wanted.

Some clearly felt they did not know enough about Reform; some thought a Reform vote would be “wasted” because it would not make any difference to the election. Whatever their reasons, Farage’s formal entry into the campaign would have converted a lot of these voters. It could have been the Brexit Party all over again, which memorably devastated the Conservatives in the last European elections in 2019.

If Conservative strategists did indeed sink a few drinks, they will have quickly sobered up. While this is unambiguously good news, the polls are the polls – and they show Keir Starmer is set to give the Party a real kicking in July. They have been losing election after election in recent times, often in the most embarrassing ways.

But the election has been drastically simplified. The public are going to be presented with a simple choice: Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer. With the Lib Dems struggling for relevance, a weakened SNP, and now a lower profile Reform, the Conservatives can just focus on Labour.

The Conservatives are currently weak. The Party itself is unbelievably unpopular and Rishi Sunak has been dismissed by most swing voters as weak and ineffective. And yet, we also know people are not sold on Starmer. People lament his lack of charisma and the way he seems to moan about the Tories more than he offers his own solutions.

The Conservatives can now focus on ruthlessly exploiting these perceived weaknesses. They will surely run the most negative election campaign of recent times. While this will not be enough to keep them in Downing Street, it is reasonable to assume that the Labour lead could be seriously dented. Farage has done them a huge favour.

James Frayne is founding partner of research agency Public First