Farage ‘hasn’t the faintest idea’ how to manage the economy, says Reeves

Nigel Farage has ‘no idea’ how to deal with the ‘biggest issue’ for voters, claims Rachel Reeves - Hollie Adams

Nigel Farage “hasn’t got a clue” how to manage the economy, Rachel Reeves has said.

In a swipe at the Reform UK leader, whose party is rising in the opinion polls, the Chancellor questioned Mr Farage’s plans for the economy,

Ms Reeves also said she would give “no apologies” for the many unpopular decisions she has made since the election, including a £25 billion tax raid and an inheritance tax hike for business owners.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: “What’s Nigel Farage’s answer on the economy? How is he going to make working people better off? He hasn’t got a clue. How’s he going to grow the economy? He’s not got the faintest.”

The Chancellor also claimed that Mr Farage has “no idea” how to deal with the “biggest issue” for voters - tackling the cost of living crisis.

“I’m very happy to have an argument about the economy,” she continued. “But I’m not sure what he’d have to say.”

At the general election, Reform set out a series of tax and spending plans. The party’s manifesto included pledges to raise the minimum income tax threshold, slash taxes for small businesses, abolish inheritance tax for estates valued under £2 million, raise the stamp duty threshold to £750,000, scrap VAT on energy bills and halve the foreign aid budget.

Ms Reeves said she would not apologise for the many unpopular decisions she has made since the election - Leon Neal

It comes amid fears in Labour that Reform could appeal to Tory voters while outflanking Labour on the left with an economic agenda that also embraces the nationalisation of some industries and the reinstatement of benefits like the universal winter fuel allowance for pensioners.

Earlier this month, Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice called for the renationalisation of Thames Water, and in September the party unsuccessfully voted to block Labour’s policy of cutting off the winter fuel allowance for pensioners who are not eligible for means-tested benefits.

Responding to criticism of her economic agenda, the Chancellor told The Guardian: “I know there are people that disagree with things I did in the first six months and the Budget, and there’s a lot of commentary on it. But I don’t see people putting forward alternatives, in the Conservatives or the media. In my position I don’t have the luxury of just commentating or criticising, I have to choose. I have chosen.”

This week the Bank of England projected that the UK would experience zero growth in the wake of Ms Reeves’ first Budget, a downgrade on its previous estimate of 0.3 per cent growth in the final quarter of 2024.

Nigel Farage told The Telegraph: “Unlike Rachel from accounts, I have set up and run businesses for over 30 years, creating jobs and paying tax.”