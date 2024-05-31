Farage: ‘Huge regrets’ I won’t stand at general election

Nigel Farage speaks for the Reform UK party at Glaziers Hall, London, on Thursday - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nigel Farage has said he has “huge regrets” about not standing in the general election.

The former Ukip leader has run for a seat in the House of Commons on seven previous occasions without success.

Last week’s snap election announcement sparked speculation on whether Mr Farage would be unveiled as a parliamentary candidate by Reform UK leader Richard Tice.

However, the next day he posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, confirming he would not stand because six weeks “wasn’t long enough” to fight a constituency seat.

Mr Farage also said he would be focusing his efforts on supporting Mr Tice and – later on this year – on US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Yet speaking on GB News on Friday, Mr Farage was asked if he had any regrets about his decision not to stand.

“Huge regrets, absolutely huge regrets,” Mr Farage said.

He told GB News “I couldn’t have done those things [supporting Mr Tice and fellow Reform candidate Lee Anderson] and fought a seat from scratch against an establishment which here will do – not quite the same as Trump – but will do almost anything to stop me.”

The Brexit campaigner, who has supported Trump since 2016, also voiced support for the former president after a jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York on Thursday.

Describing the result and trial as a “disgrace” from “start to finish”, Mr Farage went on to compare Trump’s fight “against the establishment” with his own.

'I don't know why I am here,' Nigel Farage tells Fiona Bruce on Question Time

It comes after Mr Farage appeared on Question Time and was challenged by presenter Fiona Bruce over why he was “fronting” the party’s campaign when he was “not actually standing for election”.

Mr Farage shot back: “Don’t ask me…you invited me on [to the programme]. I don’t know why I am here,” to laughter from the audience.

Bruce then said: “We actually asked for Lee Anderson [who defected to Reform from the Tories] but he wasn’t able to come on.”