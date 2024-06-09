Farage must not be allowed to rejoin Conservative Party, say senior Tories

Nigel Farage should not be allowed to join the Conservatives, senior Tory figures have said.

Mr Farage, the Reform UK leader, has caused a split in Conservative ranks over whether he should be admitted to the party in future after he promised to “reshape politics” and stage a takeover of the Right.

Reform could cost the Tories dozens of seats at the election, and there has been speculation that his ultimate ambition is to lead the Tories himself.

Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary and the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next Conservative leader, is understood to oppose admitting Mr Farage to the party at any point.

She has previously dismissed him as a “showbusiness candidate”, while The Sunday Times reported that she has told friends she would block any application for his membership if she was Tory leader.

Last week, she told the Daily Mail: “Will Mr Farage be there when we’re doing all of those less glamorous issues, doing public meetings about pylons and potholes?”

She defended the Government’s record, saying there was “so much which we have been doing while Farage has just been laughing and mocking”.

Mr Farage, who has led Reform to record polling highs of 17 per cent, has said he would not join the Conservatives “at this moment in time”, suggesting Rishi Sunak would not be willing to welcome him.

And a former Cabinet minister said the ex-Ukip leader would be admitted to Conservative ranks “over my dead body”, adding: “He’s not a Conservative, he hates the Conservative Party – he’s a populist.

“He’s a very European politician, Nigel Farage, who I think belongs better in the politics of France or Italy rather than Britain. He’s not a very British politician, frankly, that’s the great irony of him – his behaviour is much more suited to that type of democracy. He’s a pugilist, he’s not a Conservative, he’s not welcome.”

However, other senior figures in the Conservatives have been more supportive of the prospect of Mr Farage joining the party’s ranks. Suella Braverman, sacked as home secretary by Mr Sunak in November, told a Spectator podcast she would welcome him “with open arms”.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former leader of the Commons, is among Tories urging Mr Sunak to strike a deal with Mr Farage before the election, despite both men ruling out any agreement.

Mr Farage promised to lead a “political revolt” aimed at toppling the Conservative Party as he made his dramatic return to front line politics last week, succeeding Richard Tice as the Reform leader.

He has prioritised legal and illegal immigration as the focus of the Reform campaign, arguing that net migration should be reduced to zero for the foreseeable future.

He said last week: “The real plan is to be the opposition party in the next Parliament and the biggest party of the 2029 general election. That is the ambition. I genuinely believe we can get more votes in this election than the Conservative Party. They are on the verge of total collapse.”

A Redfield and Wilton Strategies survey on Thursday found Reform had overtaken the Tories among the over-55s, climbing to within two points of them overall.