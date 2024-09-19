Farage will not hold face-to-face surgeries

Clacton MP Nigel Farage says people will target him if he holds face-to-face meetings [Matt Knight/BBC]

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he would not hold face-to-face surgeries in his constituency over fears the public will "flow through doors with knives in their pockets".

Mr Farage became an MP after he won in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex in July.

He told radio station LBC he had been advised not to accommodate the "old-style" physical meetings between MPs and constituents.

Mr Farage said: "Do I have an office in Clacton? Yes. Am I allowing the public to flow through the door with their knives in their pockets? No, no I'm not."

When asked why Clacton residents would flow through the door with knives in their pockets, he said: "Well they did in Southend.

"They murdered David Amess and he was a far less controversial figure than me."

Conservative politician Sir David was fatally stabbed during a surgery in his Southend West constituency in 2021 by an Islamic State-supporting terrorist.

'Jaywick needs improvement'

In a separate interview with BBC Essex, Mr Farage pledged to use his "national connections" to help regenerate the deprived coastal village of Jaywick.

Tendring District Council (TDC) has a £120m regeneration plan for the area.

He said: "The plan is ambitious but I will try and help in anyway I can. It would be a good thing but it does need cash. "

He said: "Jaywick needs more investment".

He added: "We can't pretend... MPs aren't miracle workers but there are circumstances were they can have a positive impact."

Mr Farage overturned a Conservative majority of more than 25,000 to comfortably win his seat.

Since becoming an MP, Mr he has faced claims he was not taking his job seriously.

The politician was accused of not prioritising his role as MP after he spent time in the US endorsing Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

