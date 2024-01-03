Farage return to front-line politics would be ‘Tory MPs’ worst nightmare’

Nigel Farage is currently Reform UK's honorary president - PAUL GROVER/FOR THE TELEGRAPH

A return by Nigel Farage to front-line politics would be “Tory MPs’ worst nightmare”, Prof Sir John Curtice has said.

The polling expert suggested a more active role in Reform UK for the “highly charismatic” Mr Farage, who is currently its honorary president, could provide a major boost to the insurgent party.

Sir John, a professor of politics at Strathclyde University, also suggested the growing popularity of Reform – which is now polling at around 10 per cent nationally – could hurt Labour as well as the Conservatives at the next election.

His remarks came ahead of a press conference by Richard Tice, the Reform leader, setting out his stall in the year of the general election.

Sir John said: “I believe that until the last few weeks Reform has not been terribly widely known, but Farage we know is highly charismatic and would be primed to advance the profile of the party.

Prof Sir John Curtice predicts that even due to the charismatic Nigel Farage, Reform UK will fail to win any seats - JANE BARLOW/PA

“It is pretty clear that Tice thinks Farage made a mistake in 2019 by standing candidates down, and Farage has to be committed to standing in every seat, and potentially letting Labour in by the back door.

“That is presumably what he is willing to accept. It will be Tory MPs’ worst nightmare if Farage decides to campaign effectively for Reform.”

There has been speculation about whether Mr Farage could return to the political fray ever since his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, which saw him finish third in the jungle-based contest.

He currently presents a nightly programme on GB News in which he reacts to the issues of the day and regularly criticises Rishi Sunak’s government over its net zero policies and legal and illegal immigration.

Sir John also predicted that much like Ukip at the 2015 election, Reform would fail to win any seats under the first-past-the-post electoral system even if they won millions of votes.

“I’m not anticipating that Reform would pick up anything anywhere,” he said. “I suspect that Reform is not just a challenge to the Tories, it’s also potentially a challenge to Labour in that if Reform becomes a repository of protest for unhappy Conservative voters, some of those may be people who, but for Reform’s apparent increased profile, might have otherwise switched to Labour.

“Even though those going to Reform are more likely to be 2019 Tory voters unhappy about immigration, they may also be upset about the NHS and the economy as well. To that extent, once you start asking the question what would these voters have done otherwise – some of them would never have voted Labour anyway, but some of them may well have done.

“It definitely hits the Tories above all, but it increases the competition that the Labour Party is facing for the 2019 Tory vote.”

Flagship Reform policies include the abandonment of the Government’s current carbon emissions targets and “net zero immigration”, meaning that the number of migrants entering Britain per year could not exceed the amount of people leaving.

Analysis by the polling firm More In Common for The Telegraph last month showed Reform’s recent growth in support could cost the Conservatives up to 35 seats and therefore hand Labour a majority in parliament.

