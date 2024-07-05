Farage Shouts 'Boring' as Protester Interrupts Speech

Reform UK leader and newly elected MP Nigel Farage shouted “boring” repeatedly as a heckler attempted to interrupt him on Friday, July 5, as he spoke in the wake of the UK’s general election.

Farage joked the interruptions were “good preparation” for the House of Commons.

He was appearing in Westminster alongside Reform UK’s three other elected MPs. Credit: Alicia Fitzgerald via Storyful

