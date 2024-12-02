Farage: Syria conflict will send waves of young male migrants to Britain

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, urged Sir Keir Starmer to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights - Lucy North/PA

Syria’s renewed civil war will trigger waves of young male migrants trying to cross the Channel to Britain, Nigel Farage has said.

European politicians, including Italy’s foreign minister, have also warned the fresh hostilities and capture of Aleppo by rebels could lead to a second migrant crisis.

More than a million asylum seekers arrived in Europe in 2015 after the civil war first broke out in Syria in 2011.

Mr Farage said the EU was still unable to protect its borders, despite the crisis nine years ago leading to a reform of the bloc’s asylum rules.

The Reform UK leader told Sir Keir Starmer the UK had to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which he has blamed for stopping migrant deportations.

“We must protect ourselves from the stupidity of the EU and leave the ECHR or face yet more waves of young men coming to the UK,” Mr Farage told The Telegraph.

His comments come after Peter Ford, Britain’s former ambassador to Syria, told LBC that the surprise attack by Islamist forces against dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime could trigger a “flood” of refugees.

The UK has granted asylum to 41,216 Syrians since 2014, mostly through a resettlement scheme, but that has been gradually scaled down. Some 3,300 had their initial claims rejected.

In the year ending September 2024, 5,548 Syrians claimed asylum in the UK – a record high for the group and the fourth highest of any nationality. Roughly half of these arrived via the English Channel and 99 per cent of Syrians who arrive in the UK are granted asylum.

Since the start of 2014, 1.6 million Syrian asylum seekers have arrived in the European Union, peaking in 2015 and 2016, when 693,175 arrived over the course of two years.

Julien Barnes-Darcy, from the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said the capture of Aleppo was a “stunning reversal and has really reignited the civil war.”

However, he added that the “stark reality” was that Assad’s regime could not tolerate the loss of the city and would strike back viciously, forcing people to flee.

“There is a big fear about refugee outflows and what that means,” he told The Telegraph.

Antonio Tajani, the Italian foreign minister and former European Parliament president, said: “We risk a migratory collapse.

“If the civil war continues we risk seeing a repeat of what happened a few years ago when millions of Syrians fled the country.”

X/ @MintelWorld

Rome had been pushing for EU normalisation of relations with Assad to facilitate migrant returns to Syria before the sedentary conflict erupted once again.

Italy and Greece have borne the brunt of migrant arrivals in Europe. Some 56,000 people have illegally entered Greece since Jan 1, mostly by sea. It marks a five-year high, which Greek authorities blame on conflict in the Middle East.

Zoltan Kovacs, a Hungarian minister and the international spokesman for the country’s prime minister Viktor Orban, who has clashed with Brussels over EU asylum law, said Budapest was concerned about a sharp increase in migrants from Syria.

He said there were concerns they could use the Balkans route from Turkey to attempt to enter Hungary from Serbia.

Mr Kovacs told The Telegraph: “We all know, that in 2015 it was the Syrian crisis that triggered that wave, although we also know that the majority of those coming were not Syrians.”

The migrant crisis only abated after Germany threw open its borders to more than a million asylum seekers from Syria and other countries.

The country is now preparing for a snap February election, with the main parties competing to be the toughest on illegal immigration.

Alexander Throm, a German MP and internal affairs spokesman for the centre-right Christian Democratic Union party, said Syria’s neighbours should support any new refugees, not Europe.

He said: “If refugee movements occur due to the advance of jihadist groups in northern Syria, they must take place within safe areas of the country or in neighbouring countries.”

However, in neighbouring Turkey, which is home to the world’s largest refugee population, including about 3.2 million Syrians, attitudes have hardened amid a worsening economy.

Ankara has ramped up efforts this year to deport Syrian refugees and is expected to toughen up its border security.

Some elements in the rebel coalition are backed by Turkey, which has provided funding and equipment to keep pressure on the Assad regime.

The UK Government has sought to build global co-operation to fight people smuggling as part of its “reset” of relations with the EU.

A Home Office spokesman said: “This is an international challenge, that needs international co-operation.

“We continue to work upstream with partners from across the world to tackle illegal people-smuggling gangs. Our new Border Security Command is at the heart of this work, enhancing international partnerships and boosting our ability to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks.”