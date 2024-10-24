Farage Ties Himself Up In Knots Trying To Defend Trump While Attacking Harris

Nigel Farage slammed Kamala Harris in an interview this morning Times Radio

Nigel Farage ended up contradicting himself when trying to defend Donald Trump and also attack Kamala Harris this morning.

The Reform UK leader criticised the Democratic nominee and US vice president after she unexpectedly called her Republican rival a “fascist” on Wednesday in a CNN town hall-style.

“Oh she’s in big trouble,” Farage told Times Radio on Thursday.

Farage continued: “When Trump’s smiling, Trump’s winning.

“She’s desperate and I have no doubt these attacks will become even more hysterical over the next few days.”

Presenter Rosie Wright replied: “But talking of hysterical attacks, Donald Trump himself, he insults Kamala Harris all the time.

“Talking about her mental health, he says she’s crazy, lazy, the worst, has a low IQ, stupid, asks if she’s on drugs, is slow – all of those I’ve just given he said in the last two days. That’s not a smiling, happy man, that’s an insulting man.”

Farage replied: “That’s the game in America. They all insult each other.”

“So it’s OK when Kamala Harris does it, too?” Wright asked.

“I haven’t complained! I fully expect Kamala Harris to say these things,” Farage claimed. “I fully expect some people in US media to throw this out. It’s all irrelevant, none of it really matters.”

He added: “People in politics will say almost anything.”



“Oh she’s in big trouble.”



“Trump insults Kamala Harris all the time.”



“Yeah that’s the game in America they all insult each other."@Nigel_Farage contradicts himself on Kamala Harris calling Donald Trump a fascist.@RosieWright99 | @JHansonradio | #TimesRadiopic.twitter.com/8J0XX24ECs — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 24, 2024

Farage also claimed Trump will “forgive” Starmer after the Republican nominee’s team accused the Labour Party of “foreign interference” in the US this week.

In a legal letter published on Tuesday, they said Labour had recruited activists to door-knock in the States for Harris.

However, a Labour Party spokesperson has denied any wrongdoing, and said: “It is common practice for campaigners of all political persuasions from around the world to volunteer in US elections.

“Where Labour activists take part, they do so at their own expense, in accordance with the laws and rules.”

Still, Farage – who has spoken at Trump rallies in the past himself – claims it was a “very, very stupid thing” for Labour activists to do.

When asked if Trump will “forgive” Starmer, Farage told Times Radio: “He is a forgiving man, but he takes a little bit of time.”

He added: “And why get the relationship off to a bad start? It’s ludicrous.”

