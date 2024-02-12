Faringdon: Murder arrest after woman found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at an address in Oxfordshire.

The body of the woman, in her 40s, was found at a property in Russ Avenue, Faringdon on Tuesday at 13:35 GMT.

Thames Valley Police confirmed her death if being treated as unexplained.

A force spokesperson said a 52-year-old man, known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail.

Det Insp Ian D'Angeli said the woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

He added: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish what has happened and are keeping an open mind.

"Although a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, we would like to ask the public not to speculate about the circumstances as the investigation is at an early stage."

