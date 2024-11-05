Farm family in legal fight after Scientology claim

Most High Court judges are based at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in central London [BBC]

A farming family has become embroiled in a High Court fight after one member said his belief in Scientology had "motivated... negativity" against him.

Detail of the dispute involving partners in RG Abrey Farms, in Norfolk and Suffolk, has been outlined in a preliminary ruling by a judge.

Thomas Abrey claims he has been "progressively excluded" from the "partnership business" and has sued two uncles and two cousins.

Richard, Robert, Giles and Matthew Abrey dispute the claims made against them.

Deputy High Court Judge Nicola Rushton has made an injunction preventing Richard, Robert, Giles and Matthew Abrey "impeding" Thomas Abrey's participation in the "business of the partnership" pending a resolution of the dispute.

"The claimant's claim is for wrongful exclusion and/or purported exclusion from the partnership business in breach of his rights as a partner," the judge said in her ruling, which has been published online.

"The dispute concerns a third-generation family farming partnership... which operates a business on 6,500 acres in Norfolk and Suffolk."

She said the business, based at Wretham near Thetford, had been started by Russell Abrey in the 1930s, and the current partners were his three sons, Christopher, Richard and Robert Abrey, and their three sons, Thomas, Giles and Matthew Abrey.

"Thomas's claim, in which he is supported by his father Christopher... is accordingly made against his two uncles and his two cousins," said the judge.

"He claims that his authority has been undermined by Robert and Giles, by criticism of him in front of employees, and that information about the business has been withheld from him.

"He also claims that his belief in Scientology has motivated the negativity of the other partners against him."

'Toxic working environment'

Judge Rushton, who oversaw a preliminary hearing in The Rolls Building in central London, said Thomas Abrey's uncles and cousins had made counter complaints.

"Giles says... Thomas is extremely difficult to work with and has been the subject of a large number of complaints from employees about his behaviour, which is said to be overbearing and potentially bullying," she said.

"Giles says Thomas's behaviour is causing serious day-to-day issues in running the business and is causing a toxic working environment."

The judge said allegations of "misconduct towards employees" were disputed by Thomas Abrey.

She said the business specialised in large-scale crop production, including potatoes, onions and carrots, it employed about 90 people and was "successful".

She added: "The partnership has assets which I am told have a value in the region of £80m, with annual turnover in the most recent full financial year of £25m and profits of around £7.5m, despite the dispute outlined in this judgment."

