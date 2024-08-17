Farm site proposed for solar farm

A farm site is being considered for a large solar farm by a renewable energy company.

The 0.26 sq km (0.1 sq mile) site, near Motcombe in North Dorset, is an irregular-shaped area made up of nine fields.

The company behind the project, Environmena, said the site could produce up to 12MW of power, connected to the National Grid via an overhead power line which runs across the area.

Trees and shrubs would planted across the site, with wildlife areas created around the edges.

The proposals include a 2m fence around the site with CCTV installed for additional security.

In a statement the company said: “It is acknowledged that whilst there may be a change in character and there may be some views into the site from the surrounding areas, these impacts are unlikely to be significant.

"The solar panels will be limited to specific parcels of land and positioned so that they reflect existing contours and are naturally less visually intrusive.

"In addition, mitigation planting, including the use of grazing and wildflower meadow, will be used to physically divide the solar panel areas and reduce the overall mass of the proposed development.”

Other energy schemes have been approved within a short distance of the proposed site – including a solar facility at Gillingham and a battery energy storage facility near Shaftesbury that was granted planning consent in March 2023.

There is no planning application for the site, with the developers first asking Dorset Council to consider whether or not a full environmental impact assessment is required.

Environmena argues because of the nature of the site and the lack of nearby areas of nature protection, a full assessment is not needed.

