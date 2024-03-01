Farmer in court over raw milk sales
West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager has been suspended from practising law for two years after agreeing that he committed three instances of professional misconduct while handling a friend's estate, says a Wednesday release from the Law Society of B.C. The society says Sager admitted to acting in a conflict of interest by failing to ensure his client had received independent legal advice over the arrangement. He also admitted to withdrawing $44,800 in executor's fees and $26,790,81 in care and manag
Toyota's slow-and-steady approach to EVs and hybrids is going well, despite years of criticism.
The 'RHONY' alum filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the franchise executive producer and Bravo Media have created a "rotted" workplace culture where employees were pressured to consume alcohol
TikTok owner ByteDance is mobilising resources to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) projects, as the Beijing-based tech giant doubles down on efforts to catch up with OpenAI's conversational bot ChatGPT and text-to-video generator Sora. Liang Rubo, who took over as chief executive from co-founder Zhang Yiming in 2021, has set out three objectives for ByteDance with regard to GenAI this quarter: strengthen the recruitment of AI talent, enhance the organisational structure, and improve fu
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. drew on its abundant reserves to set a slew of production records last quarter, boosting its bottom line. The Calgary-based company churned out 1.42 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, up nearly 10 per cent year over year to break its all-time quarterly production record. It also achieved record quarterly natural gas production with 2.23 million cubic feet per day, capping off record oil and gas volumes for the full year. The
The European Union's latest tender to buy gas jointly has received offers from international firms to supply nearly three times the volumes being sought for purchase, the European Commission said on Wednesday. The tender, launched earlier this month, has attracted offers from international suppliers to sell 97.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to 19 European buying companies which had asked for 34 bcm, the Commission said in a statement. Buyers had sought around 15 bcm of liquefied natural gas and 18 bcm in pipeline deliveries.
Washington's "small yard, high fence" approach to restrict economic engagement in certain high tech sectors with China is not in the fundamental interests of either side, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told a US business group in Beijing on Wednesday. The US strategy and any sort of decoupling will "only bring huge losses to businesses and economy of the two countries, and even to global development," Li told the delegation led by Suzanne Clark, the chief executive of the influential US Chamber of Com
TORONTO — Ontario's top court has upheld the life sentences for a man who opened fire in Toronto's Eaton Centre mall in 2012, killing two people and leaving several others injured. In a unanimous decision released today, the Court of Appeal for Ontario found there was "no basis for interfering" in the sentences handed to Christopher Husbands in 2019, which are to be served at the same time and come with seven years of parole ineligibility. Husbands's lawyers had appealed the sentences on several
Madras Cafe changed hands earlier this month, something co-founder Balamurali Balasubramani says was due to financial difficulties brought on by ongoing construction work next door. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)A St. John's businessman who is suing the provincial government over alleged lost revenue at his café due to ongoing renovation of the nearby downtown War Memorial has sold the business — but is continuing with the lawsuit.In the face of mounting costs, Balamurali Balasubramani said he and his
Apple's decision to abandon its plan to build electric vehicles has come as a surprise for China's ambitious EV players and stirred discussions among the founders of Xiaomi, Li Auto and Xpeng. Lei Jun, founder and chairman of leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, which unveiled its first car late last year, said in a Weibo post on Wednesday that he was "very shocked" by Apple's withdrawal from the EV sector. The tech billionaire, who has long tried to cultivate his image as the country
German supermarket chain Metro and its 3,400 employees in Ukraine have worked hard to get their business back to where it was before Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago. Now Metro faces a new test, as protests by Polish farmers blockading the borders with Ukraine disrupt supplies coming in - one of several challenges foreign and domestic firms face as they navigate doing business in a country at war. "The war has taught us to respond flexibly," Olena Vdowychenko, head of the supermarket giant's Ukraine business, told Reuters.
(Bloomberg) -- As Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser shrinks Wall Street’s underdog into a leaner competitor, her newest big hire is a dealmaker known for his scrappy streak — and little tolerance of laggards.Most Read from BloombergApple to Wind Down Electric Car Effort After Decadelong OdysseyHow Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% Around the WorldTrump Eyes $4 Billion Stock Windfall as His Legal Bills Pile UpFlawed Valuations Threaten $1.7 Trillion Private Credit BoomO
The Middle East conflict is unlikely to move the needle much in oil markets this year with ample global supplies reining prices in around the current $80 a barrel level, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. A survey of 40 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $81.13 per barrel in 2024, slightly down from the $81.44 consensus in January. "Disruption in the Red Sea has less impact because there are alternative routes available," said John Paisie, president of Stratas Advisors, referring to attacks on shipping by Yemen's Houthis.
Employers in China are scrambling for talent with skills in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the technology underpinning a new generation of highly intelligent chatbots led by Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT. Computer vision engineers with GenAI skills are being offered an average annual salary of more than 480,000 yuan (US$66,700), about two-thirds higher than the 290,000 yuan earned by their peers without such knowledge, according to a recent report published by Chinese recruitmen
Wendy's says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants. The burger chain clarified its stance on how it will approach pricing after media picked up on comments by CEO Kirk Tanner that the company would test features like dynamic pricing at restaurants. Companies like Uber have used dynamic pricing, or surge pricing, to moderate use by customers during the busiest days of the year, or when drivers or cars are in short supply during the day. Prices rise an