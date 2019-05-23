Cow Squirts Projectile Poop On Farmer: 'I Didn't Even Stand A Chance'

Watch that cow pie fly.

An Iowa dairy farmer recently got blasted by a fusillade of feces from one of his cows while he cleaned the stalls.

Karter Kilburg made light of the projectile poop, tweeting last week that he was standing in the line of fire and “didn’t even stand a chance.”

“Typical Monday,” he wrote. He also thanked God that his mouth wasn’t open.

I didn’t even stand a chance. Direct line of fire. Typical Monday... pic.twitter.com/iJpiyu5GxK — Karter Kilburg 🗯 (@karter_kilburg) May 14, 2019

Twitter’s herd mentality resulted in some funny responses.

Reminds me of a relationship I was in. — Kati Trimmell (@damncanchaser) May 14, 2019

