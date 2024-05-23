Farmer who discovered Xavior Harrelson's body speaks publicly for the first time

Reuters

Canada is amending regulations on how it manages the state-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline in order to facilitate its sale to Indigenous groups, according to an official government notice published on Wednesday. The long-delayed Trans Mountain expansion project (TMEP)nearly triples shipments of Alberta oil to Canada's Pacific Coast to 890,000 barrels per day and started commercial operations on May 1, with the first tanker set to load by the end of this month. Ottawa plans to sell the pipeline now that it is complete and wants to enable Indigenous communities along the route to buy a stake.