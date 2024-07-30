Farmer Drive in St. Johnsbury after severe flooding on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

CBC

If all goes well, Canadians may once again see the night sky erupt in a multitude of colours.The sun has been very active over the past few days, sending out several strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) which can produce the northern lights.Our star goes through an 11-year cycle when activity on its surface rises and falls, called solar maximums and solar minimums. Currently the sun is at solar maximum.When this happens, the sun's surface is pockmarked with sunspots, cooler area