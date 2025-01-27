Farmer who lost 100,000 birds fears for outbreak

Laura Devlin - BBC News, Norfolk
·2 min read
Mark Gorton. He is wearing black rimmed glasses, and a gilet over a pink patterned shirt. He has short grey hair and a serious look on his face.
Mark Gorton lost 100,000 chickens and turkeys during a bird flu outbreak in 2022 [Alex Dunlop/BBC]

A poultry farmer who lost 100,000 birds to bird flu said he was on "high alert" after prevention measures were imposed across England.

Mark Gorton, of Shropham-based Traditional Norfolk Poultry, said it was "devastating" to lose the livestock across nine farms in 2022.

His comments followed a new bird flu prevention zone being put in place, with all kept birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex and Cambridgeshire having to be caged.

"We are doing everything we can to keep our birds safe, but this is a brutal disease," Mr Gorton said.

A rising number of cases and the risk avian influenza posed to wild birds led to the government enforcing the new zone on Saturday.

There have been 23 cases of bird flu confirmed in England since the start of 2024, most of which occurred in the eastern counties.

A large flock of chickens at a farm. Three of them are prominent, with brown feathers and red crests.
Millions of birds had to be culled during the last major avian flu outbreak [PA Media]

Mr Gorton said he hoped to avoid a repeat of the "colossal" consequences he faced in 2022.

"You start with the mental and psychological impact of seeing your livestock dying in front of your eyes with nothing you can do about it," he said.

"Some of our farms were out of production for over a year which was financially crippling.

"Here we are in 2025 with cases on the rise again... And we are on high alert again."

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across England applied to all bird keepers, whether they had pets or a commercial flock.

It meant owners had to conduct enhanced biosecurity measures, including:

  • Minimising contact with wild birds by keeping free range birds in fenced areas or indoors

  • Providing feed and water undercover so wild birds cannot access it

  • Cleaning and disinfecting footwear before and after looking after birds

  • Keeping ducks and geese separate from other poultry

The risk to humans remained low, with chicken and eggs safe to eat if properly cooked, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

