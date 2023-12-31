Farmer reveals new way to get rid of your Christmas tree

Sue Sears feeding a Christmas tree to her goats - Simon Czapp/Solent News & Photo Agency/Solent News & Photo Agency

Getting rid of the Christmas tree can be a laborious task for some at the end of a busy festive period.

But one businesswoman is offering a novel solution for people looking to dispose of their pine trees by giving them to her alpacas in Hampshire.

Farm owner Sue Sears, 55, made the appeal for donations on Facebook two days ago and has been inundated with responses from householders seeking somewhere to dump their trees now that Christmas is over.

She said the trees provide a nutritious source of food for the South American animals, while also saving landfill space.

Mrs Sears said: “We have got around 84 alpacas at the moment.

“We take the trees around the farm and give a couple in each field.

“It’s a way of disposing of a Christmas tree without taking up landfill or burning them.

“It’s also enriching for our animals.”

The farm owner said goats and alpacas enjoy grazing on the unusual food - Simon Czapp/Solent News & Photo Agency/Solent News & Photo Agency

Mrs Sears runs Petlake Alpacas of the New Forest in Bartley, Hants, with her husband, Brian.

The farm owner said both goats and alpacas enjoy grazing on the unusual food.

She said the needles are healthy snacks for alpacas and goats, and by the time they have finished eating them they are often left with just a branch - which they later shred.

So far this year, Mrs Sears has received 20 trees, but they expect many more to be donated in the next few weeks.

Mrs Sears added: “I’m sure that everyone has got local farms to see if they are interested in taking the trees.”

She said she got the idea after seeing how a friend’s goats enjoyed eating them.

Discussing how it came about, she said: “I saw that one of my friends was doing it with her goats and I thought, I will see if they like our tree - which they did.

“So, I said to our friends ‘We will take your trees’ and I put a post out on Facebook.”

She cannot accept trees that have been chemically treated, however.

“If we suspect that they have had any chemical treatment we put them to each side,” she said. “Then the rest of them, we put a couple in each paddock for the animals to eat at their own leisure.”

There are around 25,000 alpacas being kept in Britain. They are farmed mainly for their wool.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.