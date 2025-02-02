Farmer Tony Martin who shot dead teenage burglar at his Norfolk home dies

Tony Martin was jailed for shooting dead a teenager intruder at his farmhouse in 1999 (PA)

Tony Martin - a farmer who shot dead a teenage burglar at his home - has died, a family friend has said.

Mr Martin sparked a national debate after he shot and killed 16-year-old Fred Barras on his remote Norfolk farm in 1999.

Mr Barras and Brendon Fearon, then 29, were both shot after the pair entered the farmer’s home with the intention of burglary on August 20.

Aerial view of Tony Martin’s land at Emneth, Norfolk. (PA)

The farmer, who slept with a shotgun under his bed after his home was targeted in a string of burglaries, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison after the jury rejected his claim of self-defence.

Mr Martin was released from prison in 2003 after his murder conviction was downgraded to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many argued that he had the right to defend his home, others branded him a dangerous vigilante.

On Sunday, a family friend confirmed his death at aged 80 to the BBC.

The farmer was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison after the jury rejected his claim of self-defence. (PA)

Prior to the fatal shooting, he claimed to have been burgled ten times, which amounted to losing a reported £6,000.

When the farmer heard Barras and Fearon on the evening of August 20, he opened fire with a pump-action shotgun.

Barras died at the farm while Fearon was treated in hospital for his injuries and survived.

In 2018, Mr Martin said he had no regrets about shooting the teenager dead when he gave his first broadcast interview about the case. (PA)

In 2018, Mr Martin said he had no regrets about shooting the teenager dead when he gave his first broadcast interview about the case.

“I don't want to get locked up. If I'm in the house and somebody comes in the house, I'm going to look after myself,” he said.

“If you think I'm going to stand there and ask them what they're doing, I'm not that stupid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he was troubled by Fred’s death, he admitted that he didn’t give his victim a second thought because “what goes around, comes around.”

When the farmer heard Barras and Fearon on the evening of August 20, he opened fire with a pump-action shotgun. (PA)

“When I was his age I lived with my grandparents – didn't go breaking into bloody houses 16 miles down the road.”

In 2023, he told The Mirror that he still hoped to clear his name, but once again insisted he did not feel remorse over the killing.

Though he still owned the farm, he did not step foot in the farmhouse after the shooting and instead chose to live with friends because he feared he would react violently should he be burgled again.

Describing the moments leading up to the incident, Mr Martin told the paper: “I went to bed that night with the Farmers Weekly and a bottle of wine. I had the radio on.

he rear of the isolated farmhouse of farmer Tony Martin (PA)

“Suddenly, the house was broken into and my life changed. Does that make me a guilty man?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can you imagine it? It was a terrifying experience. You go home one night and someone breaks into your house and you get the police jumping on [your] back.

“I’ve had to live with that for more than 20 years. Suddenly, I’m this man that wants to kill people. I don’t regret anything – what was I supposed to do? Hide under the bed clothes?”