Female farmers warn Labour of suicide risk among community after inheritance tax hike

Maya Oppenheim
·4 min read

A female farmer has raised fears that the number of farmers taking their own lives will rise in the wake of Labour’s inheritance tax as she warned of the devastated families left behind to pick up the pieces.

Ceri Cryer, a farmer based in north Wiltshire, told The Independent she has been overwhelmed with stress since Rachel Reeves unveiled the plan in the recent budget - adding that she has never been as depressed about the future of farming as she is now.

Her comments come as the chancellor’s plans to impose inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1m have unleashed outrage among rural communities, with an estimated 20,000 people descending on Westminster on Tuesday to call for ministers to backtrack on the “tractor tax”.

Farmers have disputed the government’s insistence that small family farms will not be affected by the policy but Ms Reeves has refused to backtrack - instead telling farmers they must fork out their share to fund public services including the NHS.

Cerri Cryer (Cerri Cryer)
Cerri Cryer (Cerri Cryer)

Ms Cryer, who is 45, argued that “cheap food comes at a cost for farmers' mental health” as she told of the difficulty of separating work and home life.

She added: “Immediately just from having this budget announcement, we have had a suicide already. It is tragic. I can’t imagine having to pick up the pieces of that.”

Research from the Farm Safety Foundation previously found up to 94 per cent of UK farmers under the age of 40 say mental health is one of the greatest hidden issues they grapple with on a day-to-day basis.

“It should be of huge concern to every one of us that the suicide rate among male farmers is three times the national average, and the highest among any sector in the economy,” Environment Secretary Steve Reed told parliament last month.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows 36 farmers across the UK killed themselves and 22 died in accidents in 2021.

Ms Cryer, whose family have been farmers for many generations, told of a male farmer in her village who killed himself this year in a “tragic” case.

Bizza Walters (Bizza Walters)
Bizza Walters (Bizza Walters)

“I wouldn’t say suicide in farming is a secret, we know it is a problem,” she added. “It is long hours. There is access to powerful drugs and sometimes farmers are working on their own so have nobody to speak to. For mothers and girlfriends left behind, it is tragic and for men left behind too.”

Ms Cryer, who works with her husband and parents at Brinkworth Dairy, added: “We have the best office - which is the beautiful countryside - and the best colleagues - for example my cows - but in exchange for that we work long hours for not a lot of money.

“We are on all the time. It is really hard. Cheap food comes at a cost for farmers' mental health.”

Bizza Walters, a member of the National Farmers Union, said: “With the pressures farmers are already under - linked to the cost of living crisis, increased energy costs and prices of fertiliser and feed, and increasingly erratic weather patterns - the inheritance tax has the potential to further harm farmer’s mental health. It is another added pressure that we really don’t need.”

Ms Walters, a farmer based on a family farm in Warwickshire, said suicides in farming communities have “a huge knock-on effect” on the families left behind, as well as employees.

Bizza Walters (Bizza Walters)
Bizza Walters (Bizza Walters)

She added: “It could be that he or she is the farmer with the greatest expertise juggling all the plates and whether they had an accident or have tragically taken their own lives, it can leave the family left to run the farm. They might not necessarily have the knowledge.”

Ms Walters, who works for the Farmers Safety Foundation, which campaigns on mental health and safety for farmers aged between 16 to 40, warned farmers work intensely long hours and it can be isolating.

She added: “You are tired and overworked, it can be really lonely. There is pressure and a cultural expectation that still exists - but is getting better - that you should be working all hours of the day because there is so much to get through.

“Some farmers work virtually 365 days a year - it ranges from season to season but farmers can work up to 100 hours a week during busy times of year.”

She said farmers “feel broken” and are feeling “anger, betrayal, and upset” - adding that they feel uncertain about what the future holds.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau Government Has Likely Blown Fiscal Anchor, Watchdog Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s budgetary watchdog says Justin Trudeau’s government has likely blown past a self-imposed fiscal guardrail, and is warning about the consequences of delaying the release of final spending and revenue numbers.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItIn Cleveland, a Forgott

  • Trump's proposed tariffs would raise prices for these products, experts say

    President-elect Donald Trump has promised a major escalation of the nation’s tariffs. Trump has proposed tariffs of between 60% and 100% on Chinese goods, and a tax of between 10% and 20% on every product imported from all U.S. trading partners. Economists widely forecast that tariffs of this magnitude would increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.

  • Sask. government worker fired, charged after claiming income support for years: report

    The Government of Saskatchewan has fired an employee it says fraudulently claimed more than $47,000 in unemployment benefits while on the province's payroll.According to the quarterly report of public losses released Tuesday by the province, the employee claimed income support from the Ministry of Social Services from January 2019 to June 2024, despite getting a government job in November 2021 and keeping it until August 2024.The government now is trying to recover $47,985.44 in fraudulent payme

  • Canadian dollar weakness to persist into 2025, expert says

    The Canadian dollar will remain weak through at least the end of this year, some experts say, though a rebound could come in 2025.

  • Inflation rate rises to 2% in October, reducing odds of another jumbo rate cut

    OTTAWA — Canada's inflation rate climbed back up to two per cent in October, shifting expectations slightly in favour of a smaller, quarter-percentage point interest rate cut next month.

  • Trump looks to kill EV tax credit. What it means for automakers.

    President-elect Donald Trump is considering eliminating the EV tax credit from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which currently allows purchasers of electric vehicles in 2023 and later to qualify for a tax write-off up to $7,500. Simultaneously, the incoming Trump administration is reportedly looking to push through a regulatory framework on full self-driving autonomous vehicles. Zero Emission Transportation Policy executive director Albert Gore III joins Catalysts to discuss the potential implications. "Ultimately, these policies are working to lower costs for consumers and bring jobs to the United States," Gore tells Yahoo Finance and eliminating these policies could threaten that balance. Despite the potential changes, Gore is confident that the Trump administration wants to prioritize domestic job creation: "I think we need to have a strong demand signal that sends the message all the way up through the supply chains that they need to invest in the United States." To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts&nbsp;here. This post was written by Angel Smith

  • Donald Trump’s presidency could light a speculative fire under gold, pushing the price to a fresh all-time high

    Goldman Sachs sees plenty of upside in the price of bullion over the next 13 months amid concerns over U.S. tariffs and debt sustainability ahead of Trump taking office.

  • Trump Won the Election: 3 Changes That Could Be Coming to the Economy in the Next 4 Years

    President-elect Donald Trump’s surprising and historic return to the White House in January 2025 will bring with him many questions as to how the mercurial former president’s second administration will reshape the American economy for the next four years. To make such predictions, one can look to his first presidency, as well as promises and assertions he’s made on the campaign trail, from tariffs to deportations to massive deregulation.

  • German manufacturers warn of the sector's 'formidable crash'

    Germany's troubled manufacturing firms say they are facing a number of significant problems.

  • Gen Z fell in love with government jobs. Elon Musk's budget cuts might upend them.

    Musk's government efficiency push threatens millions of jobs, with proposed spending cuts and completely shutting down some agencies.

  • 5 Calgary councillors call for budget amendments to freeze property taxes

    Five of the councillors debating the City of Calgary's proposed budget for next year are calling for 20 amendments, which they suggest could roll back the 3.6 per cent property tax hike.According to a news release sent Tuesday morning, councillors Sonya Sharp, Dan McLean, Jennifer Wyness, Andre Chabot and Terry Wong are planning to present various amendments this week, as budget deliberations enter their second day at city hall.Though the full list of amendments hasn't yet been revealed, Sharp s

  • Germany's Olaf Scholz takes on trade and Ukraine in talks with China's Xi Jinping on G20 sidelines

    Economic activity needs to be on a "a level playing field" and difficult geopolitical issues should not be ignored, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two met on sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil on Tuesday. Xi also met French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese state media reported. According to Reuters, Scholz told Xi it was important for China and Germany to talk about difficult topics such as trade. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and tre

  • Opinion - Did modern monetary theory elect Donald Trump?

    The Biden-Harris administration began their term assuming they could “run the economy hot” while also avoiding inflation.

  • Inflation set to rebound after jump in energy bills

    Data is expected to show a significant rebound in inflation in October after it dropped to a three-year-low in the previous month.

  • Javier Milei Is Giddy About Trump and His Own Accomplishments

    (Bloomberg) -- At a black-tie gala at Mar-a-Lago the other night, Argentine President Javier Milei couldn’t contain himself. The gathering had been arranged to celebrate the election of his guy Donald Trump, and no one was going to outdo Milei. He whirled, pivoted, swayed, bro-hugged, flashed the thumbs-up sign — sometimes one, sometimes, for emphasis, two — and beamed the broadest of smiles as the cameras flashed.Most Read from BloombergIn Cleveland, a Forgotten Streetcar Bridge Gets a Long-Awa

  • DOGE Team’s $2 Trillion of Planned Spending Cuts Is Too Tall an Order

    Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency may find that launching rockets is easier than trimming Uncle Sam’s budget.

  • Winter fuel cut: 100,000 extra pensioners could be in poverty by 2027, government modelling shows

    One hundred thousand extra pensioners could be in poverty by 2027 due to the government's decision to axe the winter fuel payment, according to modelling from the Department for Work and Pensions. Labour's decision to remove the universal payment of up to £300 to the elderly - and instead make it only available to those on certain benefits - was widely criticised when it was made over the summer. The figures project that 50,000 more pensioners could be in "relative poverty after housing costs" in the financial year ending 2025, a similar number the year after, and then 100,000 in the year ending 2027.

  • Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, curbing large rate-cut bets

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate rose more than expected to 2.0% in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, causing markets to scale back bets on a big rate cut next month. It was the first pick-up in the annual inflation rate since May but was largely in line with expectations of the Bank of Canada, which predicted last month that October's figure would rise back to 2%. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the inflation rate would speed up to 1.9% from 1.6% in September.

  • Inflation continues to cool in Alberta but is still the highest in the country

    Alberta's annual inflation rate was the highest in the country in October, according to new data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday. The national inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to two per cent since the same time last year, while Alberta's came in at three per cent.Its two major cities, Calgary and Edmonton, also had the highest rates in comparison to other urban centres in the country, at 3.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. The numbers show that

  • Johnson's government funding timeline differs from other Republicans' plans

    After a weekend spent with President-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson laid out a tentative plan on Sunday to keep the government funded that, if passed, could tee up a funding fight in the earliest days of Trump’s second term. Congress must take some action to avert a government shutdown before Dec. 20, when current funding will expire. Many Republicans were hopeful Congress would act during the lame duck session to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year in October.