Farmers Block Roads as Strike Begins in Poland

Farmers from across Poland went on strike on February 9, echoing protests seen across Europe against trade deals, regulations, and tax reforms.

Footage here, from Marek Tucholski of the National Movement party, shows tractors near the central Polish city of Plock.

According to RDC, traffic disruption was expected across the country.

The strike was scheduled to conclude on Friday at midnight, but according to local reports, farmers had not ruled out extending it. Credit: Marek Tucholski via Storyful