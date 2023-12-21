Farmer's collection of toy tractors to be auctioned in Shropshire

A farmer's collection of toy tractors is set to go under the hammer.

The collection, which also features tractor manuals and instruction books belonged to the late Alf Smith of Eaton Constantine, near Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

Models include a Ford 4000 with a four furrow plough and cultivator, a Ferguson Dexter and a Ferguson TE, with lots valued between £50 and £100.

They are being sold by auctioneer Halls on Thursday.

"Alf Smith loved his vintage tractors and enjoyed exhibiting them," said auctioneer Henry Hyde.

"He collected old tractors as well as a few models and an assortment of manuals and instruction books for different makes and models of tractor.

"Hopefully, the collection will create a lot of interest in the local farming community."

