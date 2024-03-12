Farmers fear support of those with 'hidden agendas'

Protesting farmers say they "want all the support they can get" but are concerned about those with "hidden agendas" using their movement

Welsh farmers are concerned their recent protests are being "used" to further "hidden agendas".

In recent weeks, farmers have held several demonstrations throughout the country against Welsh government agricultural policies.

This includes the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), regulations to control TB in cattle and rules on nitrate pollution.

The Welsh government said it was listening to the sector's concerns.

The consultation period on the SFS ended on 7 March.

The Farmers' Union of Wales said farmers' fears should not be "used to push views which have nothing whatsoever to do with a successful future for agriculture in Wales".

NFU Cymru said "Welsh farmers deserve to have their voices heard with clarity without being conflated with other societal discussion points, whether accidentally or otherwise".

Newyddion S4C has spoken to several farmers who have voiced fears that people outside the rural community may be using protests to achieve other goals.

Some have said individuals and groups opposed to devolution and climate change targets had attended protests and been active on online farming forums.

Ioan Humphreys, 31, from Carno, Powys, addressed thousands in a rally outside the Senedd on 28 February.

Katie Hopkins said on social media that she was "from farming" and that her daughter is a farmer

He later publicly criticised controversial political commentator Katie Hopkins after she released a social media video stating support for the farmers' protests.

Mr Humphreys said farmers "want all the support they can get" but felt "her underlying intentions weren't those of Welsh farmers".

He said she had made "no mention" of farmers' protests before the rally in Cardiff Bay last week.

"We want all the support we can get but we don't want any other agendas pushed forward with that," Mr Humphreys said.

"I just feel after she said [previously] the Welsh language was dead and it was a waste of money teaching Welsh - do you really care about Welsh farmers? Or is it just an opportunity for people to give you some likes?"

Story continues

He added: "We need to make sure we stick to agriculture and push that forward. We don't need any other hidden agendas."

Alun Elidyr is a farmer from Rhydymain, near Dolgellau in Gwynedd, and also presents S4C rural affairs programme Ffermio.

He is supportive of the recent protests, which have remained peaceful and respectful.

"We have arrived at a place of unity and solidarity," said Mr Elidyr.

"We need to keep up the pressure and discuss reasonably and act proportionately. We need to emphasise why we are asking for changes to these policies.

"A responsible government will listen. Because no government's role is to make the life of its citizens more difficult."

'We'll lose support'

But he is also apprehensive about the involvement of some prominent figures, including Katie Hopkins.

"If we look at one example of someone who is considered an influencer - Katie Hopkins - she came in on the side of the farmers, and I was alarmed.

"She is well known for holding views which are racist, extremist right wing views, she has been kicked off Twitter....in the end, I don't think it's good for us as farmers to be associated with these kind of views... and in the end, we'll lose the support of the public."

BBC Wales contacted Katie Hopkins but she did not address the farmers' concerns.

On her social media platforms she stated she was "from farming", that her daughter is a farmer and she had "a long history of supporting farmers at personal risk [in South Africa]".

In a statement, the Farmers' Union of Wales said: "We as a union believe the battle to ensure efficient arrangements for the agricultural sector following our departure from the European Union is a battle for the future of agriculture and Wales' rural communities.

"No-one with a different agenda should use Welsh farmers' concerns as an excuse to push views which have nothing whatsoever to do with a successful future for agriculture in Wales."

NFU Cymru said: "This is a critical time for Welsh agriculture and these important issues are receiving the profile and public attention they warrant.

"Welsh farmers deserve to have their voices heard with clarity without being conflated with other societal discussion points, whether accidentally or otherwise."