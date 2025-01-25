Farmers 'have to fight back' against inheritance tax changes

Andrew Little, pictured here with his daughter, will lead one of seven rallies in Northern Ireland on Saturday [Drumderg Farm]

Farmer Andrew Little is still reeling after the "kick in the teeth" that he feels the budget delivered.

The announcement of a cap on Agricultural Property Relief (APR) for inheritance tax took the sector by surprise.

Hundreds of farmers will take part in tractor rallies across the UK on Saturday in protest at the change.

Mr Little is a second-generation dairy farmer from County Fermanagh, and the thought of eventually receiving a large bill is preying on his mind.

"We're at the mercies of Mother Nature," he said.

"We have a bad year of weather, it crucifies us, but we always get through," Mr Little added.

"But this here, we can't get through it because if you have a tax of maybe two or three hundred thousand pound, that's two grand a month for 10 years and that could hit two generations in the one farm in a very short space of time."

He will lead one of the seven rallies across Northern Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) has estimated that almost half of all farms in Northern Ireland may be over the £1 million threshold, making them liable to pay inheritance tax at 20%.

Dairy farms like Andrew Little's are particularly badly hit, as they tend to be larger with more high-value sheds and equipment.

The government insists the majority of farms in Northern Ireland will be unaffected.

It is adamant that its policy will not change. Other reliefs may help reduce the amount owed, but concern remains high.

Some farmers describe themselves as "asset-rich but cash-poor", and according to Mr Little, that sets them apart.

"We have assets worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and millions of pounds. In a good year we may yield 0.5% or 1% profit, whereas most other businesses out there are running at 10%, 15% or maybe even more of a profit of their asset worth," he said.

"Could you go and ask the farmer to write a cheque for 10% of what he's worth? He probably can't."

'They're attacking our livelihood'

In November, thousands of farmers gathered at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn [Pacemaker]

The tractor rallies are the latest in a series of protests.

Thousands of farmers in Northern Ireland signed a petition and attended a meeting in the Eikon Centre in November, ahead of a protest lobby and demonstration in London.

Mr Little said his business has supported 62 others in the area in the last financial year, with purchases and payments ranging from £10 to thousands.

He fears that the change to inheritance tax will drive people like him away from agriculture and affect other businesses as a result.

"They're attacking our livelihood, so we have to fight back. We don't want to go out and do all these things you see on the internet, of blockades and all that craic and put the government against us," he said.

He added that farmers "want to feed the public; that's all we want to do".

"You have to be hopeful that [the government] realises the impact that [tax changes] will have on the rural economy. And you have to live in hope."

The rallies are set to embark at 14:00 GMT, and maps of the routes are available online.