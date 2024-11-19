Farmers Gather in London to Protest Inheritance Tax Changes

Farmers gathered in London on Tuesday, November 19, to protest against changes to inheritance taxes announced in late October.

The Metropolitan Police said over 10,000 farmers and their supporters had gathered in Westminster by late morning.

The National Farmers’ Union has described the proposed 20 percent tax on previously exempt inheritances as a “hammer blow to farming families, after decades of tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather, and increased production costs.”

This footage by Lewis Brackpool shows famous faces including Jeremy Clarkson, Nigel Farage, and newly appointed Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch joining protesters in London.

Clarkson, who has an Amazon Prime show following his agricultural exploits, said he was in town to “support the farmers.”

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that though he understood that changes to inheritance taxes were “causing concern” for farmers, the “vast majority of farms and farmers will not be affected at all” by the changes. Credit: Lewis Brackpool via Storyful

