Farmers Plead ‘Stop Our Fields Flooding’ as Trump Opens Dams

Local officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday.

“Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post.

Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help fight the fires that have devastated the area.

Behind the scenes on Friday, though, officials told Politico that they had to talk down the Army Corps of Engineers after they were alerted on short notice about a sudden—and excessive—influx of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army Corps was set to turn two reservoirs to max capacity, a decision the agency later told Politico was in response to Trump’s directive that the federal government “maximize” water supplies.

Donald Trump followed by First Lady Melania Trump, shakes hands with California Governor Gavin Newsom upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2025, to visit the region devastated by the Palisades and Eaton fires. / MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Victor Hernandez, who manages the water on a river in Tulare County, said he scrambled to alert farmers to the possibility of flooding before the Corps backed off. He said he was only given one hour of notice.

“I’ve been here 25 years, and I’ve never been given notice that quick,” Hernandez said. “That was alarming and scary.”

After pushback from multiple officials, including Hernandez, the Army Corps agreed to release the water at one third of the originally planned speed, Hernandez said.

A spokesperson for the Corps, Gene Pawlik, told Politico that the releases were “consistent” with Trump’s executive order to provide water to fight the wildfires in southern California.

A firefighter truck backs up from flames of smoke from the new Hughes Fire at the Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, a northwestern neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 22, 2025. / APU GOMES / AFP via Getty Images

Multiple water management experts told Politico that moves like the one initially planned to hit Tulare County could have serious consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something really bad could happen because of their nonsensical approach,” said a former official at Bureau of Reclamation, the primary agency responsible for delivering water in the western U.S. “Floods are real. This isn’t playing around with a software company.”

Hernandez was in agreement.

“Channel capacity is very dangerous,” he said. “People don’t understand that [with] channel capacity, you’re going to have flood damage down below.”

Experts told The New York Times that the water released by the Army Corps on Friday has no way of reaching the region affected by the wildfires, which is over 200 miles away, and could have been useful to farmers months from now as irrigation.

As of Saturday, the Palisades and Eaton fires, which raged near Los Angeles, are 100 percent contained, according to Los Angeles Daily News.