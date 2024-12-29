Farmers plot supermarket blockade in New Year

Connor Stringer
·5 min read
Farmers protest Labour's tax on inheritance
Farmers protest Labour’s tax on inheritance - Eddie Mulholland

Farmers are plotting a New Year supermarket blockade to ramp up protests over the government’s inheritance tax raid.

Under plans drawn up by radical elements of farmers protest groups, tractors could block supermarket distribution centres across the country, The Telegraph understands.

The coordinated action to block the hubs, a key part of the supermarket supply chain, could take place as soon as mid-January and risks leaving shelves empty.

Campaign sources said the action would increase incrementally but could result in a “complete shutdown” until the Government negotiates.

It marks a significant escalation in what has been a fierce backlash to plans announced by Rachel Reeves in the Autumn budget.

The Chancellor placed a 20 per cent inheritance tax on farmers’ assets worth more than £1 million in her first Budget. Previously, tax breaks designed to allow family farms to pass down the generations were exempt from the divisive 40 per cent duty.

The move resulted in a mass protest in Westminster in November attended by thousands of farmers including Jeremy Clarkson, the former Top Gear presenter.

Since then smaller protests have occurred in the capital, while tractor ‘go-slow’ protests have taken place in Dover and Suffolk.

Some farming groups are expected to organise a national day of action on Jan 25 alongside the National Farmers’ Union, with tractor rallies and roadside banners targeting marginal Labour constituencies.

A farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax
A farmer’s protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax - Gareth Fuller/PA

But now some are plotting a more radical course of action as they try to pile pressure on the Government to scrap the policy.

One with knowledge of the blockade, which could happen as soon as mid-Januaury, told The Telegraph: “The first time will be for a short period to show it can be done. Then a 12 or 24-hour shutdown, and ultimately if it gets that far, a complete shutdown until the Government come to the table.

“It could ultimately shut down the economy, no food means serious chaos. The Government have picked a fight with the wrong sector!”

Distribution centres are large facilities that store and process a wide range of products for a supermarket and are a key part of the supply chain.

Over 2 billion cases are moved through Tesco’s distribution network each year, with 95 per cent distrusted centrally.

Elsewhere, Asda has 21 distribution centres across the UK that store goods before they are sent to individual stores.

As of 2023, Marks and Spencer had 10 distribution centres and warehouses in locations including Welham Green, Bradford, Stoke, Swindon and Thurrock.

Suppliers are closely monitoring the situation to put contingency plans in place
Suppliers are closely monitoring the situation to put contingency plans in place - Dan Kitwood

Cllr Tim Taylor, leader of Pro Farmers United, who besieged the Welsh Labour conference said it was important the campaign does not lose public support but that Labour was now learning “the hard way”.

He said: “We have to keep it in the public eye. Labour won’t cave but if that pressure is on and on and we have the public support, then keep your eye on the county council elections in May.

“They are not going to do anything regardless of how we step up but now they are learning the hard way, we are not going to be messed about with.”

Supermarkets and food suppliers are watching the situation closely and the Government is thought to have drawn up contingency plans to keep supermarket shelves stocked.

In November, when ministers feared farmers would seek to disrupt the supermarket supply chain, Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs would ensure “food security is treated as the priority it deserves to be”.

A government source added: “As any responsible government would, we would rightly prepare for a range of scenarios to ensure that consumers are not affected.”

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium last night said retailers were working hard to minimise disruption.

A mock coffin symbolising the death of the farming industry at a protest in London
A mock coffin symbolising the death of the farming industry at a protest in London - Leon Neal

He said: “Retailers are closely monitoring the impact of the potential interventions, including strikes, but are adept at dealing with disruption and are working hard to ensure customers aren’t impacted.”

The Government has so far refused to reverse the planned changes to agricultural property relief, which would see a 20 per cent inheritance tax on estates worth more than £1 million.

Farming and rural groups say the tax could be devastating for family businesses, and risks creating a mental health crisis among older farmers.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has been warned his ratings have suffered a “catastrophic” fall among countryside voters angered by his “family farm tax”.

Just one in five voters believe Labour cares about people who live and work in the countryside, polling for The Telegraph has found.

A survey of more than 2,000 adults conducted by Public First, the political consultancy, found only 22 per cent believed Labour cared about those in rural areas.

Ministers are understood to have drawn up contingency plans to minimise disruption and deal with any food shortages.

A Government spokesman said: “Our commitment to farmers remains steadfast – we have committed £5 billion to the farming budget over two years, including more money than ever for sustainable food production, and we are developing a 25-year farming roadmap, focusing on how to make the sector more profitable in the decades to come

“Our reform to Agricultural and Business Property Relief will impact around 500 estates a year. For these estates, inheritance tax will be at half the rate paid by others, with 10 years to pay the liability back interest free. This is a fair and balanced approach which fixes the public services we all rely on.”

