Farmers’ protest: What’s happening in London today?

Albert Toth
·3 min read
Farmers drive tractors around Parliament Square during a demonstration organised by Save British Farming, March 2024 (AFP/Getty)
Farmers drive tractors around Parliament Square during a demonstration organised by Save British Farming, March 2024 (AFP/Getty)

Thousands of farmers are heading to London on November 19 to demonstrate against Labour’s upcoming changes to how agricultural property is taxed.

Two separate events are due to take place in central London on what promises to be a lively day.

The largest is an independent rally organised by several high-profile farmers. The group has not revealed how many have registered their interest, but it is estimated that between 10,000 and 40,000 people will attend.

The organisers include farmers Clive Bailye, Olly Harrison, Martin Williams, Andrew Ward and James Mills, several of whom have been sharing details their social media channels.

Mr Harrison told his 120,000 followers that the rally is “all about landing the message that farmers produce the nation’s food and we cannot afford this ludicrous inheritance tax change.”

Farmers are set to protest against Government changes to inheritance tax (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
Farmers are set to protest against Government changes to inheritance tax (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Those who are interested in attending are being asked to gather at Richmond Terrace in Whitehall from 11am. There will then be a short procession to Parliament Square which will return to the start location.

Organisers say that a “number of children on toy tractors” will lead the procession, desinged to highlight “the impact of the devastating budget on the future of farming and the countryside.”

Attendees are also being asked to wear boots and wellies, and bring produce to donate to food banks. Crucially, farmers are being asked not to bring their tractors, a request Mr Harrison says is not made by Metropolitan Police but by the organisers.

“We are not ready to go full French,” he told followers on social media, “we’ve just got to make them aware of the damage their going to do to the countryside.”

There had been reports that some farmers were intending to bring tractors to London to disrupt roads, in a move similar to that taken by French farmers several times in the past few years.

The rally will end with addresses from several speakers including National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, Tom Bradshaw. TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson – an outspoken farm owner himself – is also expected to make an appearance.

Jeremy Clarkson has criticised Labour changes to inheritance tax (Times Radio)
Jeremy Clarkson has criticised Labour changes to inheritance tax (Times Radio)

The event complements a ‘mass lobby,’ which was arranged first, organised by the NFU. This is not a protest or march, but will bring together thousands of farmers with MPs at Church House in Westminster, just a 10 minute walk from the rally.

The NFU says attendance has exceeded their expectation and has been forced to stop accepting applications. Around 1,800 farmers are expected to attend the mass lobby, rotating in three groups of 600 to visit Church House.

A spokesperson for the NFU said: “Through this first event post-Budget it’s vital that we leave MPs in no doubt that their constituents, their voters, won’t accept this and will hold them responsible.

“There must be a political price to pay for this decision. This mass lobby is about landing that message as we work to have this decision reversed.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We have had positive discussions with the protest organisers who have confirmed their event will begin at Richmond Terrace, off Whitehall, at 11am on Tuesday.

“There will be speeches, before a procession to nearby Parliament Square.

“We will have officers deployed in the vicinity to ensure the event takes place safely, lawfully and in a way that prevents serious disruption.”

Latest Stories

  • Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

    People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in

  • Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks

    Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...

  • Trump Says It’s ‘TRUE’ He Will Declare National Emergency and Use Military to Mass Deport Millions

    President-elect Donald Trump verified Monday that he intends to declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to deport millions of people when he takes office in January. Tom Fitton, who leads the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, wrote on Trump’s Truth Social platform earlier this month that the Republican politician is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.” Trump quoted his po

  • This Dad Is Refusing To Pay His Trump-Supporting Sons' College Tuition After The Election, And People Are Debating If He's Gone Too Far

    "I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants ‘National Divorce’ From Trump Critics

    Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday, an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies. “​​If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And afte

  • Photo-shoot fail: Biden, Trudeau miss traditional photo with world leaders at G20

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency Monday, a photo-shoot fail that U.S. officials attributed to timing.

  • ‘Hazing Ritual’: RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to

  • ‘You’re a Man of God’: Tapper Calls Out Johnson for Supporting Trump’s Cabinet Picks

    CNN’s Jake Tapper took his interview with Mike Johnson to a personal level as he quizzed the Republican House Speaker on how his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet nominations squared with his Christian family values. Johnson has been asked by several Republican congressmen and senators to release the details in a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that Matt Gaetz, who is Trump’s pick for Attorney General, had sex with a 17-year-old. In an intervi

  • 'How Dumb Is That?': Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Slaps Down 'Crazy' New Trump Plan

    Steele also said JD Vance has essentially been replaced by "surrogate VP" Elon Musk.

  • Russia is dropping millions on pay for up to 100,000 North Korean soldiers. They're unlikely to see much of it.

    Russia is paying $2,000 a month for each North Korean soldier, per reports. But the soldiers, who could number 100,000, probably won't see any of it.

  • Lara Trump Says Barron Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ for Dad’s Win

    Lara Trump revealed the impact Barron Trump had on his dad Donald Trump’s re-election bid, referring to him as the “sleeper” behind the win. The incoming president’s daughter-in-law said that during the 2024 campaign, the 18-year-old New York University student would call the president-elect and give him ideas of how to get more voters. “He’s his father’s son, there’s no doubt about it,” the wife of Eric Trump said on the PBD Podcast. “He’s always throwing ideas out there...we’ve got to give Bar

  • White House condemns 'sickening' Nazi march in Columbus, Ohio

    The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."

  • Trump joked about a third term in 2028. So can he run again?

    The 22nd amendment bars presidents from a third term in office. Is it enough to stop Trump?

  • Opinion - Shinzo Abe handled Trump — here’s what the world can learn from him

    Within days of Donald Trump winning the White House in 2016, Shinzo Abe, then prime minister of Japan, visited Trump Tower to meet the president-elect. Like one of the Three Wise Men, he came bearing the gift of gold. In this case, gold golf clubs. Thus began a relationship that became the envy of many world leaders, who…

  • Kari Lake reaches settlement in 2022 election defamation case

    Election denier Kari Lake has reached a settlement in a defamation case brought against her concerning her failed Arizona gubernatorial run in 2022, according to reports.

  • Musk’s Co-Chief Vivek Ramaswamy Vows to ‘Delete’ Entire Government Agencies

    Department of Government Efficiency co-chief Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to eliminate federal government agencies and fire civil servants as part of the Trump administration’s radical cost-cutting operation. Ramaswamy, who will lead the newly-created department alongside the billionaire Elon Musk, told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures that he would slash the size of the government in the U.S. “We expect mass reductions,” he said. “We expect certain agencies to be deleted outrigh

  • Haitian families are fleeing Springfield before Trump returns to White House

    During his campaign, Trump pushed false rumors about immigrants eating pets in the Ohio city

  • Maher, Shatner tangle over whether Harris was ‘great’ candidate

    Comedian and TV host Bill Maher butted heads with Star Trek actor and author William Shatner over whether Vice President Harris was a “great” candidate in a new podcast. Shatner joined Maher’s “Club Random” podcast in an episode released Sunday in which they discuss the presidential election and Harris’s defeat. “She was not a great…

  • Georgia appeals court cancels hearing in election interference case against Trump

    ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia appeals court on Monday canceled oral arguments that were scheduled for next month on the appeal of a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute the election interference case she brought against President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Why this female Texas OB-GYN is thrilled about a second Donald Trump presidency | Opinion

    You might think he’s a jerk, but he’s our jerk — and she says that’s what America needs. | Opinion