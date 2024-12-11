Farmers' protest LIVE: Hundreds of tractors arrive in London for 'RIP British Farming' demo

Hundreds of tractors arrived in central London on Wednesday afternoon for the second Westminster rally against Labour’s so-called “tractor tax”.

Farmers travelled into the capital from across the country, including from Exmoor, Shropshire, Somerset and the home counties, for the latest protest.

The vehicles lined up on Whitehall from 10am ahead of speeches at noon and a slow drive around central London from about 12.45pm.

The “RIP British Farming” protest is the second major demonstration to be held in London against Labour’s inheritance tax shake-up announced in last month’s Budget, which will see farms with assets with over £1 million lose their exemption to inheritance tax.

Farmers arrive in Westminster for latest protest

10:27 , Daniel Keane

The first tractors have arrived in Westminster with much fanfare, honking and drawing cheers from some passersby near Parliament Square in central London.

The tractors are driving around Parliament Square, many of them flying the Union flag.

They are also decorated with signs that read: “No farmers, no food”, “Not hungry, thank a farmer”, and “Save British Farming”.

Another sign read “Starmer Farmer Harmer”, and a second one “Reeves and Starmer, grave robbers”.

Pictured: Tractors line up outside Westminster

10:17 , Daniel Keane

Meanwhile... Environment committee kicks off in parliament

10:15 , Daniel Keane

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has kicked off as farmers start to gather outside the Palace of Westminster for further protests against changes to inheritance tax.

MPs are first hearing from countryside and farming leaders and financial experts on the effects of the changes to inheritance tax.

First up is Jeremy Moody, secretary and adviser at the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV), David Sturrock, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank and Stuart Maggs, head of tax and partner at Howes Percival law firm and Dr Arun Advani, director of the think tank CenTax.

Committee chairman Alistair Carmichael said: “This morning, we are going to be scrutinising the potential impacts of the proposed changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief on the farming sector.”

Labour insist commitment to farmers is 'steadfast'

10:02 , Daniel Keane

Environment secretary Steve Reed has insisted that Labour’s commitment to farmer’s is “steadfast”.

He told reporters that the Government’s £5 billion two-year farming budget was “the largest ever directed at sustainable food production in our country’s history.”

Asked if Sir Keir was concerned farmers could get more militant and restrict food supplies, a spokesman for the PM said: “We have been very clear we are not going to change course on this policy.

“It was necessary to take tough decisions at the Budget and the spending review and those decisions remain.

“But our commitment to farmers is steadfast and our message to farmers is clear, that is why we provided £5 billion to the farming budget over two years including more money than ever for sustainable food production.”

Pictured: Tractor en route to Westminster

09:46 , Daniel Keane

Motorists in London can expect to see tractors on the roads heading into central London this morning.

Farming campaigner Gareth Wyn Jones has captured one tractor en route to parliament.

What are the protesters demanding?

09:43 , Daniel Keane

Today’s protest is organised by Save British Farming, a campaign group set up to protect the agricultural industry and food security.

In a petition posted online, they have outlined various demands for the Government.

These include:

- Ensure fair trade and protect standards through trade deals that preserve high standards of food safety, animal welfare, and environmental protection

- Stop the dishonest labelling of food, which they claim “deceives consumers and undermines British food”

- Address the shortage of labour through “immediate measures”

- Provide adequate funding and support by investing in “research, development and the adoption of modern farming techniques”

What is the farmer's protest all about?

09:34 , Daniel Keane

The extension of inheritance tax (IHT) to farms worth more than £1 million is the main reason behind the farmer’s protest.

The budget delivered by Rachel Reeves extends IHT to agricultural land and has drawn criticism from farmers.

It also freezes current inheritance tax thresholds for two more years from 2028 until 2030.

Currently the first £325,000 of an estate is tax free before being subject to IHT at 40 per cent, although various allowances mean for most people the actual threshold is much higher. The rate for farms will be 20 per cent as a 50 per cent relief will be available.

Labour insist that allowances mean most estates worth less than £3m will not pay any IHT.

Welcome

09:26 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s live coverage of the upcoming farmer’s protest.

We are expecting tractors to line up on Whitehall at around 10am, with speeches to begin after midday.

As the farmer’s begin their demonstration, ministers will publish a report analysing the state of UK food security.

And MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee will hear from countryside and farming leaders and financial experts on the impacts of the changes to inheritance tax.