Farmers' protest LIVE: Thousands descend on central London for huge anti-'tractor tax' rally

Jacob Phillips,Lydia Chantler-Hicks and Rachael Burford
·5 min read

Thousands of farmers around the country are heading to London to take part in a massive rally against Labour’s so-called “tractor tax” on Tuesday morning.

Inheritance tax changes have sparked fury across the farming industry with the Budget limiting the existing 100% relief for farms to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.

The National Farmers’ Union says farms producing the country’s food will need to be broken up and sold as a result of the policy.

A morning of protest in central London will begin with around 1,800 NFU members lobbying MPs at Westminster.

Later, an estimated 20,000 people are expected to rally in Whitehall, with coach loads of farmers travelling from around the UK for the demonstration. Jeremy Clarkson is a among a number of celebrities expected to join the rally.

Follow the latest updates below...

'Only hobby farms are likely to fall below the threshold' claims farmer

07:54 , Jacob Phillips

A farmer has told the Standard that many farms may be hit by the new inheritance tax measures.

Ben Theo Andrews who farms 600 acres in North Herefordshire with his parents, believes “only hobby farms with a paddock and a couple of alpacas are likely to fall below the threshold”.

Writing for the Standard he added: “North Herefordshire is a beautiful part of the county and despite our plot just about being large enough to support one person, it would easily fall within the scope of the new rules but would likely be unviable should both a mortgage and repayments on an inheritance tax loan be due.”

He also highlighted a post circulated on social media last month which said that a farmer had taken his own life.

Last week the farmer’s son identified him as John Charlesworth, a 78-year-old farmer from Barnsley, Yorkshire.

He confirmed that his father, distraught by the thought of his farm having to be sold to pay inheritance tax, had ended his life so that his family could inherit the 70-acres without penalty.

You can read more from Mr Andrews here.

Ben Theo Andrews farms 600 acres of land in North Herefordshire (Justfarmers.org and Ben Andrews)
Ben Theo Andrews farms 600 acres of land in North Herefordshire (Justfarmers.org and Ben Andrews)

Government minister defends changes to inheritance tax

07:37 , Jacob Phillips

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson has defended the changes to inheritance tax as farmers travelled to Westminster to campaign against the move.

Asked if she wanted to apologise to farmers, she told Times Radio: “I fully understand the strength of feeling that the farming community have and, of course, they have the right to come and protest and lobby Parliament, as we’re seeing happening already this morning.

“But the Labour government, when it came in in July, was having to face some very difficult decisions because of the economic mess that we inherited and the £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

“So, difficult decisions have had to be made. So, I think that that is the backdrop to this.

“I also want to recognise that there is money going into farming. There’s over £5 billion over the next two years that the Government is putting into farming and the number of farms that will be affected by the changes are relatively small.”

Farmers protesting against the Government’s proposals to reform inheritance tax rules (PA Wire)
Farmers protesting against the Government’s proposals to reform inheritance tax rules (PA Wire)

Why are farmers going on strike?

07:32 , Jacob Phillips

As the controversy over the new “tractor tax” intensifies thousands of farmers are heading to central London this morning to protest against the measures.

The changes to inheritance tax brought in at the recent budget have upset farmers, who say they will suffer the most from the new system.

The extension of inheritance tax (IHT) to farms worth more than £1 million (although allowances mean most estates worth less than £3m will not pay any IHT) has already sparked protests outside the Welsh Labour conference, which have been made worse by the lack of clarity about the Treasury numbers that underpin the change.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh recently announced that food shortages will be addressed if farmers follow through on their threat to go on strike over inheritance tax plans.

You can read more details about why farmers are going on strike in our explainer piece here.

Tractors and farm vehicles lined up outside the venue of the Welsh Labour Party conference in Llandudno last week (AFP via Getty Images)
Tractors and farm vehicles lined up outside the venue of the Welsh Labour Party conference in Llandudno last week (AFP via Getty Images)

Jeremy Clarkson to defy doctors' orders to join protests

07:24 , Jacob Phillips

Jeremy Clarkson is expected to defy doctor’s orders and join thousands of other farmers in Westminster to protest against Labour’s inheritance tax changes.

The former Top Gear presenter will be at the rally alongside his Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper despite being told he should avoid stressful situations.

He told the Sun: “I will be there, despite having letters from doctors telling me not to go on the march and saying I must avoid stress.”

He added: “We have got two coaches of farmers from around here who are leaving from Diddly Squat. It is a hugely important issue.”

It is understood that Clarkson has been in chats with rally organisers to give a speech at the protest.

You can read more on the issue here.

Hundreds of Met Police officers ready for farmers' Westminster protest

07:13 , Jacob Phillips

Hundreds of police officers will be on duty on Tuesday morning as angry farmers descend on Westminster to protest against Labour’s inheritance tax changes.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told the Standard on Monday: “We are well prepared for tomorrow's protest.

“Our officers have had positive discussions with the protest organisers who have confirmed their event will begin at Richmond Terrace, off Whitehall, at 11am.

“There will be speeches, before a procession to nearby Parliament Square.

“We will have officers deployed in the vicinity to ensure the event takes place safely, lawfully and in a way that prevents serious disruption.

“We are aware of speculation online that we have tried to ban tractors from the event.

“This isn’t true – we’ve policed protests involving tractors previously without any major issues and we have plans in place to do so again if required.”

Organisers have told those coming that they should not bring their farm machinery.

Latest Stories

  • Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

    People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in

  • Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks

    Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...

  • Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore

    ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports

  • This Dad Is Refusing To Pay His Trump-Supporting Sons' College Tuition After The Election, And People Are Debating If He's Gone Too Far

    "I’ve decided to pass on the [college] expenses to my two Trump-supporting sons so they can truly feel firsthand the cost and expense of his absolutely stupid policy decisions."

  • Authoritarianism Expert Delivers Chilling Assessment On Trump Cabinet Picks

    It's not “just that these people are not qualified enough" or even "totally unqualified," warned Timothy Snyder, who said their selection aims to do one thing.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants ‘National Divorce’ From Trump Critics

    Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday, an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress. The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies. “​​If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And afte

  • Photo-shoot fail: Biden, Trudeau miss traditional photo with world leaders at G20

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency Monday, a photo-shoot fail that U.S. officials attributed to timing.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After Years of Being Bitter Enemies

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski

  • ‘Hazing Ritual’: RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to

  • ‘You’re a Man of God’: Tapper Calls Out Johnson for Supporting Trump’s Cabinet Picks

    CNN’s Jake Tapper took his interview with Mike Johnson to a personal level as he quizzed the Republican House Speaker on how his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet nominations squared with his Christian family values. Johnson has been asked by several Republican congressmen and senators to release the details in a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that Matt Gaetz, who is Trump’s pick for Attorney General, had sex with a 17-year-old. In an intervi

  • Germany's Scholz Defends His Call To Putin – But Admits It's 'Not Good News'

    Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed their phone conversation, saying it had opened "Pandora's Box".

  • On Trump's Cabinet Picks, McConnell Issues a Warning

    Trump's Cabinet picks must "come before the Senate," says McConnell.

  • Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.

  • Transport Canada to increase screening for travellers to India

    Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand says that, "out of an abundance of caution," her ministry will be increasing security measures for people travelling to India."Transport Canada has implemented temporary additional security screening measures," for travellers to India, Anand said in a news statement Monday evening.Passengers "may experience some screening delays while these measures are in place."A government official tells CBC News the additional measures will be conducted by the Canadian

  • Caroline Kennedy Blasts Cousin RFK Jr.’s ‘Dangerous’ Anti-Vax Views

    U.S. ambassadors aren’t supposed to comment on domestic politics, but that didn’t stop Caroline Kennedy from telling a group of Australian journalists what she really thinks about cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “I think Bobby Kennedy’s views on vaccines are dangerous,” President John F. Kennedy’s daughter said Sunday during a speech at the National Press Club of Australia, where she has served as President Joe Biden’s ambassador since 2022. Her answer was in response to a question about the risk o

  • Kari Lake reaches settlement in 2022 election defamation case

    Election denier Kari Lake has reached a settlement in a defamation case brought against her concerning her failed Arizona gubernatorial run in 2022, according to reports.

  • What is impoundment? How Trump thinks he can control spending without Congress

    “Impoundment” is another word that Americans may need to learn in the vernacular of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term.

  • Opinion - Mitch McConnell’s lamentable legacy

    As Michael Tackett implies in his new book, “The Price of Power: How Mitch McConnell Mastered the Senate, Changed America, and Lost His Party,” he has also caused considerable damage to democratic norms, practices and institutions.

  • Western powers won't be worried about Kremlin's public fury - what happens behind the scenes is more important

    The Kremlin's reaction to reports that Washington has lifted restrictions on how Ukraine uses its weapons was nothing we haven't heard before. There was no mention of the thousands of North Korean troops Moscow has reportedly deployed to the frontline in Russia's Kursk region to repel the Ukrainian incursion. It's trying to ensure the public here continues to buy into its narrative that Moscow is the innocent party, that Russia is under attack.

  • What's the impact of possible mass deportations in Florida?

    Immigration attorney Richard Hujber speaks with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the possibility of mass deportations and what it means for Florida.