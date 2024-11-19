Farmers' protest LIVE: Thousands descend on central London for huge anti-'tractor tax' rally

Thousands of farmers around the country are heading to London to take part in a massive rally against Labour’s so-called “tractor tax” on Tuesday morning.

Inheritance tax changes have sparked fury across the farming industry with the Budget limiting the existing 100% relief for farms to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.

The National Farmers’ Union says farms producing the country’s food will need to be broken up and sold as a result of the policy.

A morning of protest in central London will begin with around 1,800 NFU members lobbying MPs at Westminster.

Later, an estimated 20,000 people are expected to rally in Whitehall, with coach loads of farmers travelling from around the UK for the demonstration. Jeremy Clarkson is a among a number of celebrities expected to join the rally.

'Only hobby farms are likely to fall below the threshold' claims farmer

07:54 , Jacob Phillips

A farmer has told the Standard that many farms may be hit by the new inheritance tax measures.

Ben Theo Andrews who farms 600 acres in North Herefordshire with his parents, believes “only hobby farms with a paddock and a couple of alpacas are likely to fall below the threshold”.

Writing for the Standard he added: “North Herefordshire is a beautiful part of the county and despite our plot just about being large enough to support one person, it would easily fall within the scope of the new rules but would likely be unviable should both a mortgage and repayments on an inheritance tax loan be due.”

He also highlighted a post circulated on social media last month which said that a farmer had taken his own life.

Last week the farmer’s son identified him as John Charlesworth, a 78-year-old farmer from Barnsley, Yorkshire.

He confirmed that his father, distraught by the thought of his farm having to be sold to pay inheritance tax, had ended his life so that his family could inherit the 70-acres without penalty.

Ben Theo Andrews farms 600 acres of land in North Herefordshire (Justfarmers.org and Ben Andrews)

Government minister defends changes to inheritance tax

07:37 , Jacob Phillips

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson has defended the changes to inheritance tax as farmers travelled to Westminster to campaign against the move.

Asked if she wanted to apologise to farmers, she told Times Radio: “I fully understand the strength of feeling that the farming community have and, of course, they have the right to come and protest and lobby Parliament, as we’re seeing happening already this morning.

“But the Labour government, when it came in in July, was having to face some very difficult decisions because of the economic mess that we inherited and the £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

“So, difficult decisions have had to be made. So, I think that that is the backdrop to this.

“I also want to recognise that there is money going into farming. There’s over £5 billion over the next two years that the Government is putting into farming and the number of farms that will be affected by the changes are relatively small.”

Farmers protesting against the Government’s proposals to reform inheritance tax rules (PA Wire)

Why are farmers going on strike?

07:32 , Jacob Phillips

As the controversy over the new “tractor tax” intensifies thousands of farmers are heading to central London this morning to protest against the measures.

The changes to inheritance tax brought in at the recent budget have upset farmers, who say they will suffer the most from the new system.

The extension of inheritance tax (IHT) to farms worth more than £1 million (although allowances mean most estates worth less than £3m will not pay any IHT) has already sparked protests outside the Welsh Labour conference, which have been made worse by the lack of clarity about the Treasury numbers that underpin the change.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh recently announced that food shortages will be addressed if farmers follow through on their threat to go on strike over inheritance tax plans.

Tractors and farm vehicles lined up outside the venue of the Welsh Labour Party conference in Llandudno last week (AFP via Getty Images)

Jeremy Clarkson to defy doctors' orders to join protests

07:24 , Jacob Phillips

Jeremy Clarkson is expected to defy doctor’s orders and join thousands of other farmers in Westminster to protest against Labour’s inheritance tax changes.

The former Top Gear presenter will be at the rally alongside his Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper despite being told he should avoid stressful situations.

He told the Sun: “I will be there, despite having letters from doctors telling me not to go on the march and saying I must avoid stress.”

He added: “We have got two coaches of farmers from around here who are leaving from Diddly Squat. It is a hugely important issue.”

It is understood that Clarkson has been in chats with rally organisers to give a speech at the protest.

Hundreds of Met Police officers ready for farmers' Westminster protest

07:13 , Jacob Phillips

Hundreds of police officers will be on duty on Tuesday morning as angry farmers descend on Westminster to protest against Labour’s inheritance tax changes.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told the Standard on Monday: “We are well prepared for tomorrow's protest.

“Our officers have had positive discussions with the protest organisers who have confirmed their event will begin at Richmond Terrace, off Whitehall, at 11am.

“There will be speeches, before a procession to nearby Parliament Square.

“We will have officers deployed in the vicinity to ensure the event takes place safely, lawfully and in a way that prevents serious disruption.

“We are aware of speculation online that we have tried to ban tractors from the event.

“This isn’t true – we’ve policed protests involving tractors previously without any major issues and we have plans in place to do so again if required.”

Organisers have told those coming that they should not bring their farm machinery.