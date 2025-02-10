Farmers' protest LIVE: Tractor convoys descending on Parliament for latest rally against inheritance tax shake-up

Farmers are preparing to stage another tractor protest outside Parliament as they continue their campaign against Labour’s changes to inheritance tax rules.

The tractor rally, organised by Save British Farming, comes as MPs debate an e-petition with more than 148,000 signatures calling to keep the current inheritance tax exemptions for working farms.

Labour has insisted it will not make a U-turn on its plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage addressed farmers making a pit stop on their way into London for this afternoon’s protest.

Calling for “persistent and peaceful” protest, he said: “I’m pleased to see the campaign is ramping up. It’s growing right across the country.”

Nigel Farage joins farmers and their tractors at Belmont Farm in north London

11:29

Farmers are heading to Westminster once again to protest against changes to inheritance tax, which they say will “devastate farms nationwide” and force families to sell up.

They have already met at Belmont Farm in Mill Hill to hear from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage told farmers gathered: “They have got 100 Labour MPs that are representing rural or semi-rural constituencies.

“And from what I can see Joe Public is getting behind the concept that the family farm should not be driven out of existence.

“Politically I think we can win this.”

He added: “Let’s say no to death taxes. End death taxes full stop.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage joins farmers and their tractors at Belmont Farm in north London (PA Wire)

Nearly 150,000 sign petition to keep inheritance tax rules the same for working farms

11:11 , Jacob Phillips

Monday’s tractor rally, organised by Save British Farming, comes as MPs debate an e-petition with more than 149,000 signatures calling to keep the current inheritance tax exemptions for working farms.

The petition has warned that the changes could “devastate farms nationwide, forcing families to sell land and assets just to stay on their property”.

Some farmers have said their families could be forced out within two generations.

Responding to the petition the Treasury said that the Government’s commitment to farmers remains “steadfast”.

But the Government has insisted that there is also “an urgent need to repair the public finances” and very significant levels of relief from inheritance tax beyond what is available have been maintained for farmers.

Parliament is due to debate the petition on Monday.

Farmers protests can be successful if 'persistent and peaceful' - Farage

11:00 , Jacob Phillips

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said a campaign by farmers against changes to inheritance tax rules can be successful if it is “persistent and peaceful”.

Speaking at a Farmers To Action campaign event in north London before a tractor rally in Westminster, Mr Farage told the PA news agency: “I’m pleased to see the campaign is ramping up. It’s growing right across the country.

“The message I’ve been putting to them, I think they’re listening too, which is 100 Labour MPs now represent rural seats – if they see local communities getting behind these families, they’re going to start getting scared, and they’re going to start putting pressure on No 10, and let’s face it, they’re in pretty big trouble already.

“So I think if this campaign is persistent and peaceful, they can get change.”

Asked if he thought inheritance tax should be scrapped completely, Mr Farage said: “Yes, I do actually. You’re basically taxing money that’s been taxed already as a death tax, and it’s horrible.

“People living in semi-detached houses in London are now dragged into inheritance tax.

“And yes, of course, you can do seven-year planning and all the rest of it, but unlikely things happen.

“I honestly believe just getting rid of inheritance tax as a whole would be a good thing.”