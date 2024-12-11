Farmers’ protest live: Hundreds of tractors block Westminster as Starmer faces inheritance tax grilling at PMQs

Hundreds of farmers have turned up outside Parliament in Westminster as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to be quizzed over inheritance tax changes at prime minister’s questions.

Save British Farming and Kent Fairness for Farmers are behind the latest protest, with farmers currently blocking Whitehall with their heavy vehicles ahead of Sir Keir facing MPs.

Last month, around 13,000 people rallied in London against the changes to inheritance tax outlined in Rachel Reeves’s Budget, which will see farmers paying a 20 per cent levy on agricultural assets worth more than £1m.

Today, organisers say 500 farmers have arrived in Westminster for the “RIP British Farming” protest, where speeches will begin at noon followed by a slow tractor procession out of Westminster.

Kent Fairness For Farmers organiser and beef farmer Matt Cullen said: “The time has now come for farmers to unite and stand up and fight back against the government tax decisions.

“We need to show this government that we will not be pushed over and have our farms destroyed. This is war and we will win and force the government into a U-turn.”

12:02 , Alex Ross

Most family farms will not be able to benefit from a loophole that is used by the super rich to avoid inheritance tax, meaning smaller estates are likely to be hit especially hard by the government’s tax raid.

In order to avoid being hit with the levy, a widely used tactic by people facing inheritance tax is to pass down assets seven years before death - but many family farms will be unable to do so as a result of the ‘gifts with reservation’ clause.

The clause means that if a farmer passes down their estate but still benefits from it by either living on the property or using the returns to fund their lifestyle, they will still be taxed on it.

However, wealthy investors who have bought up farmland are unlikely to be living on the property, meaning they can pass down the assets and benefit from the loophole.

What’s happening at the scene of protest now

11:47 , Rachel Clun in Westminster

I’m looking at hundreds of tractors lined up now in Whitehall from Great George Road, where Parliament sits, to Trafalgar Square.

Many are flying British flags and displaying homemade signs. One reads: “We can live without politicians but we can’t live without food.”

The road is closed with police standing at either side of the closure.

The atmosphere is friendly with many farmers bringing their families to the protest.

Although the road is closed, people are still able to walk around the tractors. Many are chatting to the farmers, along with dozens of journalists.

‘Budget really spells the death knell for British farming'

11:32 , Rachel Clun in Westminster

Organiser Liz Webster says farmers are protesting because after decades of government neglect, add that the latest budget is a disaster.

“This latest budget really spells the death knell for British farming as we know it,” she said.

Ms Webster expects more than 500 tractors will eventually show up.

Paying inheritance tax over 10 years will be a ‘very significant shock’ for farms

11:25 , Alex Ross

Inside Parliament, where the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee is taking place, financial experts have been explaing the effects of the changes to inheritance tax, with farms to pay 20 per cent on assets valued at more than £1m.

The levy could be paid over 10 years.

Speaking to the committee, Jeremy Moody, secretary and adviser at the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers, a body representing rural valuers, told the Environment Committee on Tuesday the strategies the Government has outlined for farmers to pay the tax are “not realistic”.

“You need to have an adequate, sufficient number of willing, competent, capable, interested members of the family if you’re going to try and pursue some of the lines that ministers have taken,” he said.

“And they have to be people who are going to be able to get on with each other and so some of the strategies that are being outlined are, for many people, simply not realistic, because they don’t have more than one or two children who are involved in the business.”

He added that their modelling shows the cost from paying the tax over 10 years could amount to around three quarters of an extra employee on the business.

“It is a very significant shock on what the business can actually pay out of earnings, leaving only not much, if anything, left for breakfast or for reinvestment,” he said.

‘Town hall rebellion’ sweeping across country

11:21 , Alex Ross

As farmers voice their anger over changes to inheritance tax, we’re now hearing that more councils have agreed motions, putting on the record their opposition to the plan announced in Rachel Reeves’ budget.

North Northamptonshire, Devon, Harborough, Staffordshire Moorlands, Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire councils have backed the farmers with motions.

Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Suffolk councils are all due to holds votes in the coming days.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs for the Countryside Alliance, is supporting the “town hall rebellion”.

He said: “ The number of councils standing with their farmers in opposing this tax continues to grow and we thank them for recognising the damage this proposal will have on family farms.

“If the Chancellor will not listen and work with the farming community to rethink this policy, the battle with the countryside will simply become a long running sore. That isn’t good for anyone and it’s a very bad look for the government”.

UK produces 62 per cent of food consumed - report reveals today

11:10 , Alex Ross

On the day of the protest, the government has published a report on Wednesday analysing the state of UK food security.

It has found that the UK was 75 per cent self-sufficient in the food that can be grown in this country in 2023, and produced the equivalent of 62 per cent of overall food consumed.

The figures are broadly unchanged over the past two decades, but the report also warned long term declines in “natural capital” – resources such as clean water, healthy soils and wildlife – is a pressing risk to UK food production.

The report also said extreme weather continues to have a significant effect on domestic production, particularly arable crops, fruit and vegetables.

And the UK continues to be “highly dependent” on imports to meet demand for fruit, vegetables and seafood, which are significant sources of nutrients for consumers, and many of the countries this food is imported from face their own climate-related challenges and sustainability risks, the report said.

All this comes as farmers claim the changes to inheritance tax, as announced in the Budget, will see farms produce less as land is sold off to pay for the levy.

‘All we want to do is feed the public’

11:07 , Rachel Clun in Westminster

Bex Broad, a fourth generation farmer from Sevenoaks in Kent says she’s joined the protest with her family to push the government to rethink its Budget.

She said the planned changes to inheritance tax were her biggest worry, with fears farms would have to sell off land in able to afford it.

“We will see businesses go overnight,” she said.

Ms Broad urged the public to support farmers by buying local.

“All we want to do is feed the public.”

Bex Broad, a fourth generation farmer from Sevenoaks in Kent (Rachel Clun)

Meanwhile, inside Parliament...

10:53 , Alex Ross

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has kicked off with MPs first hearing from countryside and farming leaders and financial experts on the effects of the changes to inheritance tax.

First up is Jeremy Moody, secretary and adviser at the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers, David Sturrock, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank and Stuart Maggs, head of tax and partner at Howes Percival law firm and Dr Arun Advani, director of the think tank CenTax.

Committee chairman Alistair Carmichael said: “This morning, we are going to be scrutinising the potential impacts of the proposed changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief on the farming sector.”

Nigel Farage joins farmers protesting outside Parliament

10:52 , Alex Ross

Just like at last month’s protest, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has joined farmers in their calls for the government to reverse changes to inheritance tax for farms.

Holding a banner saying ‘with our farmers’, he’s been pictured smiling with a farmer cap on his head.

Protest now in full swing

10:48 , Rachel Clun in Westminster

Dozens of tractors are now in Westminster for today’s protest.

Some are being driven along the roads, some are parked up in a line - all appear to be blowing horns and flashing lights as the farmers aim to get their message across on the impact of inheritance tax on their businesses.

Many tractors also have signs with slogans such as “back British farmers” and “no farmers no food”.

Map of slow procession by tractors as police warn of road closures

10:35 , Alex Ross

As we’ve been saying, after the speeches today, the tractors will start a slow procession on an agreed route around Westminster.

We’ve now had a map provided from the Met Police.

A force spokesperson said: “We have had a number of positive conversations with the protest organisers to safely manage the event and expect a high number of people driving tractors to take part in a procession.

“They will form up in Whitehall before travelling down Millbank, Horseferry Road and Victoria Street.

There will be a staggered closure of some roads around this area and diversions will be in place.”

The Met Police expect all closures to be lifted by 4pm.

Live pictures from the ground at Westminster

10:30 , Alex Ross

This is a fastly-moving picture with more tractors arriving by the minute. Here are the latest pictures from outside Parliament.

How disruptive will today’s protest be?

10:28 , Alex Ross

We’re already seeing plenty of pictures of tractors arriving outside Parliament, but following last month’s large-scale protest, how disruptive will this one be?

At 12noon there will be speeches outside Parliament, before at 12.45am, the tractors will go on a loop course around Westminster that will see some roads closed off.

The route has been drawn up with support from the Met Police.

Organiser Liz Webster told me: “We worked very closely with the Met who have been absolutely brilliant - we have worked a plan with the police so that the route we have got is closed off so it’ll be as disruptive as whenever a major event happens in London and a few streets are closed off.”

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Strike action not ruled out - but very unlikely before Christmas

10:12 , Alex Ross

Question on many people’s minds is how far farmers will go in their campaign against the inheritance tax changes.

With the Labour government standing firm, campaign groups such as Save British Farming are exploring ways to increase the pressure on MPs.

That starts with the second protest happening today at Westminster, with around 500 tractors believed to be arriving ahead of Sir Keir Starmer answering prime minister’s questions.

Next up, Liz Websiter, founder of the Save British Farming, told me they will target minister towns by arriving with tractors. She said the new transport secretary Heidi Alexander, MP for Swindon, was on the hit list.

But what about strike action? When I asked, here is what she said: “At the moment, nothing as far as I’m concerned, we have not organised anything but we are open to co-ordinating with others, it’s a mass effort.

“It won’t be before Christmas, I doubt it, we don’t want to interupt people’s Christmases.”

More tractors heading to Parliament for protest

09:55 , Alex Ross

Flying British flags and displaying banners, we’re now seeing more tractors coming into Westminster, with around 500 expected.

(Millie Cooke)

(Mille Cooke)

Keir Starmer remains stubborn despite increase in pressure

09:50 , Alex Ross

This is the second farmers’ protest against changes to inheritance tax announced in the Budget.

Just one Labour MP has so far broken ranks and declared he would rebel against the his party’s plan. Last month, Labour Baroness Ann Mallalieu also told me that Starmer risked losing support of the farming communities already.

But when asked if Sir Keir was concerned farmers could get more militant and restrict food supplies, a spokesman for the PM said: “We have been very clear we are not going to change course on this policy.

“It was necessary to take tough decisions at the Budget and the spending review and those decisions remain.

“But our commitment to farmers is steadfast and our message to farmers is clear, that is why we provided £5 billion to the farming budget over two years including more money than ever for sustainable food production.”

Starmer warned Labour faces rural MPs wipeout in farm tax backlash ahead of protest

The first tractors arriving in London

09:47 , Alex Ross

We’re just getting the first pictures of tractors arriving in London on the back of lorries.

I’ve just spoken to Liz Webster, from organiser Save British Farming - she believes around 500 farmers are bringing their tractors to Westminster today.

The tractors are gathering from 10am outside Parliament.

Defra’s response to latest protest today

09:40 , Alex Ross

The protest comes as the Government publishes a report on Wednesday analysing the state of UK food security.

And MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee will hear from countryside and farming leaders and financial experts on the impacts of the changes to inheritance tax.

Ahead of the protest, Defra said it had put £343 million into the rural economy last week, in payments for nature-friendly farming activities, benefiting more than 31,000 farmers.

Defra also announced new details of its environmental land management schemes, which pay farmers for “public goods” ranging from healthy soil, rivers and hedgerows, to habitat creation and large-scale nature restoration work.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed insisted “our commitment to farmers is steadfast”, as he said the cash was part of a £5 billion two-year farming budget which was “the largest ever directed at sustainable food production in our country’s history”.

‘It’s getting so difficult’

09:30 , Alex Ross

A few weeks ago, I visited Frome Livestock Market to hear from farmers on the impact of Rachel Reeves’ Budget.

It’s not easy being a farmer - working in all-weather, long hours and uncertain finances - so the changes to inheritance tax has been viewed as an attack on family farms.

“It’s getting so difficult,” farmer Chris Callow said. “The boys on the large-scale farms have the means to buy up huge stock, but we just don’t have the money to even get started properly.

“I don’t know what we do. We want to build up the farm, but it’s hard. We’ll keep going at it, for the time being, I’m looking at another job in tree surgery alongside this.”

Another farmer called Dominic, who did not want to share his full name, said: “It would appear to be a tax intended to restrict wealthy landowners, but in reality it will end up hitting family farms.

“It has completely missed the target. Perhaps they don’t care, they think we are all Tory voters who will never vote for them anyway.”

Chris and Jaz Callow arrived at Frome Livestock Market to buy cattle, but left with an empty trailer due to the price of calves (Independent)

What are the organiser demands

09:15 , Alex Ross

Save British Farming is one of the groups behind today’s protest.

Members have set up a petition outlining their demands, which are:

Ensure fair trade and protect standards : The government must negotiate trade deals that preserve our high standards of food safety, animal welfare, and environmental protection, preventing the influx of lower-quality imports that undermine UK farming.

Stop the dishonest labelling of food : Current labelling deceives consumers and undermines British food.

Address the shortage of labour : Immediate measures are needed to alleviate the labour shortages faced by the agricultural sector, ensuring that UK farming remains viable and competitive.

Provide adequate funding and support : With the loss of EU funding, the government must step up to offer financial support and incentives to help farmers transition, adapt and thrive in a post-Brexit landscape.

Promote sustainability and innovation: Investing in research, development and the adoption of modern farming techniques to enhance productivity, sustainability and resilience against climate change.

‘We are not going to [do] anything silly’

09:01 , Alex Ross

There has been much talk about how far farmers will go in their protest against inheritance tax, with some speculating they could go on strike.

Farmers I’ve spoken to have felt uneasy about the prospect of strike action, given they appear to have the public support at the moment. They fear they could lose the backing if shoppers started seeing shortages in the supermarket.

Speaking to Farmers Guardian, organisers and founder of Save British Farming appeared to hint that they would not push too far in their campaign.

She said: “British farmers have been very well behaved for a long time - although we are not going to [do] anything silly - there will be more coordinated action to put pressure on the government.

“Our message is to save British food security and we want people to underrstand that what this government is doing is putting Britain at risk.”

Will Jeremy Clarkson be at today’s protest?

08:54 , Alex Ross

The honest answer is we don’t know yet.

Jeremy Clarkson has undoubtedly raised the profile for farming through his series Clarkson’s Farm. He has also been supportive of the farmers’ calls against inheritance tax changes.

At last month’s protest, he attracted much media attention as he spoke against the government’s Budget, saying it would be “the end” for farmers.

Today’s protest will see the organisers and some farming guests deliver speeches from noon.

We’ll have to see if Mr Clarkson appears.

Jeremy Clarkson joined a protest by farmers last month (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

How have we got here?

08:48 , Alex Ross

Anger among farmers against governments has been brewing for years.

Many feel hard done-by measures brought in after Brexit, including the phasing out of direct payments to farmers, and the bringing in of environmental subsidies.

For many, Rachel Reeves’ Budget was the tipping point.

It includes changes to inheritance tax for agricultural businesses and a faster phaseout of EU-era subsidies in favour of environmental payments.

The NFU has since launched a campaign to stop the “tractor tax”, which it says will impact hundreds of family farms each year.

Last month we saw a protest attended by thousands of farmers in London, today we’re seeing a second protest organised by Kent Fairness for Farmers and Save British Farming.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “The government may well try and draw this out, hoping we will give up over time, but rest assured we are in it for the long haul.

“We will make it clear that this issue will not go away and we will not stop until this awful family farm tax is stopped.”

What is happening today?

08:41 , Alex Ross

Organisers Kent Fairness for Farmers and Save British Farming say today’s action is in responde to a “toxic” Budget, that includes changes to inheritance tax for agricultural businesses.

After 13,000 people rallied in Westminster against the Budget last month, tractors are expected to travel into the capital from across the country, including from Exmoor, Shropshire, Somerset and the home counties, for the latest protest.

The action will begin with the farmers assembling at Whitehall, facing Parliament from 10am.

Then, at noon, organisers and some guests will deliver speeches on the consequences of the Budget.

At 12.45pm, the tractors will start a slow drive around Whitehall before returning to the House of Parliament.