Farmers protest live: Tractors set to flood London in second rally against Reeves’s Budget proposals

Farmers have taken to the streets of London twice so far to protest against the changes to inheritance tax (PA Wire)

British farmers are set to descend on Whitehall for the third time in four months as they demand the government rethinks its inheritance tax plan.

Protesters are due to arrive in central London in their tractors at 1pm for the demonstration, organised by Save British Farming (SBF). The march is called “Change Your Tune, Starmer”.

Previous protests have seen thousands of tractors and tens of thousands of demonstrators moving through the capital.

They are marching against chancellor Rachel Reeves’s decision in her Budget to extend inheritance tax to agricultural land.

Liz Webster, the founder of SBF, accused Ms Reeves of ensuring that the UK is “marching into a food crisis”.

Industry leaders will address the crowds in Whitehall at 3.15pm. The speakers include National Farmers Union Tom Bradshaw and celebrity farmer Gareth Wyn Jones.

Country Land and Business Association deputy president Gavin Lane, who will be among the speakers taking to the stage, said: “The government is hoping we’d move on, but these are our livelihoods we are defending.

“This issue will haunt them until they see sense. The case against these tax reforms is only growing stronger, and we are working to bring the whole of British industry together for the common good.”