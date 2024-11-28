Farmers to rally at Holyrood over funding and tax

Farmers and crofters are to stage a rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to voice concerns about the future of the sector.

They are calling for an increase in the funding for agricultural support when the Scottish government announces its Budget next week.

Concerns have also been raised over the UK government's changes to the agricultural relief on inheritance tax.

UK ministers have defended those proposals, while the Scottish government says it is "unequivocal" in its support for the industry.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in her Budget in October that funding for farm subsidies would no longer be ringfenced for the devolved nations.

Instead, it would be integrated into each nation’s block grant through the Barnett formula - allowing governments to spend it on other areas.

Many farmers are concerned that the funds will be competing against other demands, such as health and education.

[BBC]

Farming union NFU Scotland wants the overall budget for farmers to increase by £50m to £776m.

It is also urging the Scottish government to make funding commitments across a number of years to provide financial stability.

Multi-year settlements under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy provided certainty for up to seven years at a time.

But since Brexit, those budgets have been set by the UK government on an annual basis.

The union's director of policy, Jonnie Hall, says the Scottish government now has full control over agricultural funding and the budget will be a test of its commitment to rural communities.

He added: "Our figures show that a modest budget increase in the agricultural portfolio would deliver a strong return on investment, fostering employment and growth in areas with limited economic alternatives while advancing climate and nature goals."

Much of Scotland's farm land is grass for grazing sheep and cattle [BBC]

NFU Scotland estimates that about 67,000 people in Scotland are directly employed in agriculture.

It says a further 360,000 are dependent on the sector.

The rally will see farming leaders raise a number of issues, including the UK government's changes to the agricultural relief on inheritance tax.

Those concerned about the proposals include 26-year-old Aberdeenshire livestock farmer Nicola Wordie.

She hopes to become a third generation farmer - but says it is an incredibly worrying time for the whole family, including her dad George.

Nicola's mum Margo died suddenly earlier this year - aged 59 - and she is concerned that the inheritance tax changes would mean that large amounts of land would have to be sold off for her to take control of the farm when the time comes.

Nicola says that would make it too small to farm profitably, adding: "It could be the end of this family farm as we know it."

Mairi Gougeon is one of the politicians who are expected to address the rally [BBC]

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon says the uncertainty being faced by farmers is compounded by changes to inheritance tax relief and has called on the UK government to reverse its decision.

She added: "The Scottish government is unequivocal in our support for Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

"They play a vital role fuelling our rural communities and making possible our world-class food and drink sectors and the UK government Budget will penalise them by failing to reverse the real terms cuts of previous years and failing to provide the multi-year certainty they require."

Ms Gougeon is expected to address the rally along with representatives from other political parties.

The UK government has insisted that only the wealthiest farmers would be affected by the inheritance tax changes and that "the vast majority" would see no impact.

Scotland's Finance Secretary Shona Robison is due to deliver her Budget for 2025/26 in the Scottish Parliament next Wednesday.

It comes following a difficult financial year in which money was taken from nature restoration budgets to fund local authority pay settlements.

Farming leaders are also calling for the restoration of £46m of previously unallocated funds which was removed from past budgets.