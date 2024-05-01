Farmers work to restore nightingale populations

A group of farmers in Kent have been working to restore nightingale populations by exploring ways to protect and expand their habitats.

While nightingales have a stronghold in Kent, the population is thought to have decreased by 90% across the country over the past 50 years.

The Upper Beult Farmer Cluster, a group that helps shape and support sustainable farming, have been supporting the health of the area and woodlands around the River Beult.

The group has been working in partnership with Kent Wildlife Trust (KWT), South East Rivers Trust (SERT) and Southern Water in the project.

The farmers are looking at how to reduce the reliance on pesticides on their lands, which impact river health and insects the nightingales feed on.

Rory Harding, nature recovery manager at Kent Wildlife Trust, said nightingales were "really special" creatures and a "strong indicator of the health of a landscape".

Mr Harding added: “By the farmers working to protect and restore the environment for nightingales they’re supporting lots of other wildlife at the same time."

A spokesperson for Southern Water said the work benefits "all of us and every part" of the ecosystem around rivers.

