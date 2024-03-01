Farming: Celebration as Irish grass-fed beef gets all-Ireland EU status

An event to celebrate Irish grass-fed beef getting special EU recognition is to be held later in Lifford in the Republic of Ireland.

The protected geographical indication (PGI) designation will apply on an all-island basis.

It is an indicator of a premium product which helps sell the product in continental markets.

Cattle included in the status must spend at least 220 days a year on pasture.

They must also derive at least 90% of their feed intake from grass.

Only certain higher-grade beef animals are eligible.

Beef joins three other products to share all-island PGI status - Irish Poítín, Irish cream and Irish whiskey.

Three other products from Northern Ireland are registered: Comber New Potatoes, Armagh Bramley Apples and Lough Neagh Eels.

The Republic of Ireland has five products with the award: Clare Island Salmon, Timoleague Brown Pudding, Connemara Hill Lamb, Waterford Blaa and Sneem Black Pudding.

The PGI award is open to products which must be produced, processed or prepared within the specified geographical area and have particular features, qualities or a reputation attributable to that area.

The Northern Ireland minister for agriculture, environment and rural affairs will join the agriculture, food and the marine minister for the Irish government at the event in Lifford.

It will be the first time Andrew Muir and Charlie McConalogue have met since taking up office.

Mr Muir said the process of getting protected status had been "an amazing success" which ensured farmers across the island got the recognition they deserved.

He said it also helped to develop working relationships across Ireland.