‘Farming Simulator’ Esports League Promises Big Prizes, New Game Mode

“Farming Simulator” is getting its own esports league and a new competitive game mode to match, according to an announcement made Wednesday via the game’s official website.

The decision to make an esports league around the farming game comes after the “Farming Simulator” Championship’s first season was held in 2018. The Championship will become a league with 10 tournaments coming to various locations in Europe, according to developer GIANTS Software.

Related stories

GameWorks Adds Esports Lounges to Four More Locations

Riot and Alienware Partner Up for 'League of Legends' Esports Deal

Blizzard Confirms Female 'Overwatch' Contenders Player Is Imposter

Top teams will then compete to win €100,000 in prize money (equivalent to more than $110,000 USD) and the title of Farming Simulator Champion. Each tournament will also have prizes, with a total prize pool for the second season of more than €250,000, according to the post.

The game itself, “Farming Simulator 19,” will also get a new competitive 3 vs 3 mode, in which “teams challenge each other to determine who is the best on the field,” according to the post. GIANTS Software stated it will reveal more on the mode in the near future, and emphasizes that the game will still “stand true to its roots in farming and combine real field work like harvesting with fun and challenging game elements.”

The company also noted via the Farming Simulator Twitter that work on the League won’t mean a halt to improvements and updates for “Farming Simulator 19.”

Christian Ammann, CEO of GIANTS Software and manager of the eSports division commented on the new “Farming Simulator” League.

“We have a unique opportunity,” Ammann stated. “Competitive farming is something people enjoy for years now, but it hasn’t been done in esports so far. We have lots of esports enthusiasts in our company who can’t wait to show the world that farming can indeed be fun and competitive at the same time. We believe we found the right mix of real farming and fun to play game elements to ensure everyone will find it entertaining.”

GIANTS Software is partnering up with other industry notables, including Logitech G, Intel, noblechairs, and Nitrado to bring the “Farming Simulator” League to life.

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!