Farmworker Among 8 Killed in Fla. Crash Died Without Knowing His Fiancée Was Pregnant

Alfredo Tovar Sanchez, 20, was among eight farmworkers killed in a crash that police allege was caused by Bryan Maclean Howard

One of the farmworkers who were killed in a crash on Tuesday in Florida was earning money for his upcoming wedding and didn’t get a chance to learn that his fiancée was pregnant, according to his mother.

Alfredo Tovar Sanchez, 20, was among eight farmworkers who were killed when the bus he was on collided with a pickup early Tuesday morning, which left nearly 40 people injured, authorities said at the time, per The Associated Press. All the victims were harvest workers from Mexico.

All eight victims who were killed have been identified by authorities as of Friday, Click Orlando reported.

Ernesto Ruiz, a researcher at the Farmworker Association of Florida, confirmed the names of the victims, including Sanchez, to PEOPLE: Isaias Miranda Pascal, 21; Santiago Benito De Jesus, 24; Cristian Salazar Villeda, 24; Jose Heriberto Fraga Acosta, 27; Everado Ventura Hernandez, 30; Oscar Temoxtle, 31; and Manuel Perez Rios, 46.

Bryan Maclean Howard, the alleged driver of the pickup truck, was arrested in connection with the crash, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday. He is charged with eight counts of manslaughter.

It's not clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

The workers – those injured as well as the deceased – were part of a cohort of immigrant workers who were in the U.S. specifically for farm work, on a visa that doesn’t allow for them to bring their family members, Ruiz tells PEOPLE.

As authorities from the Mexican Consulate in Orlando work to assist families of the victims in Mexico, Sanchez’s mother told Telemundo News her son was getting ready for his wedding and died without knowing his fiancée is two months pregnant, as reported by NBC News.

“I feel I can’t continue without my son,” María Sánchez said in the interview from her home in Mexico. “I’ve been left with so much pain. I don’t know that I can live with this pain.”

She said Alfredo was working in Florida to earn money for a new future, which included building a house and getting married.

Maria expressed concerns that Alfredo’s fiancée, who is 17-years-old, will face several challenges ahead following the birth of the child, per the outlet.

“If they arrested the man who is responsible, then all I ask for is justice,” she told Telemundo News.

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Mourners honor the victims of the crash at a vigil

The workers caught in the crash were residing in Florida at the time of the accident but were scheduled to leave the state for another farm later in the week, Ruiz tells PEOPLE.

A GoFundMe set up by the Farmworker Association of Florida raised nearly $80,000 for the workers and their families.

"Farmworkers tend to be forgotten, but it's important not to forget farmworkers, especially during such difficult times," the fundraiser said.



