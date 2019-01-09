Farrah Abraham Sued After Bailing on Celebrity Boxing Match with Flavor of Love's Nicole Alexander

Farrah Abraham is being sued after she bailed on fighting in the celebrity boxing match that she was signed on for.

The former Teen Mom OG star was scheduled to go head-to-head against Flavor of Love alum Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander on Nov. 10 in Atlantic City, but pulled out beforehand.

As a result, Abraham, 27, has been sued for $12,000 by promoter Damon Feldman, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. She has reportedly not yet been served with papers, though the suit was filed in December in Pennsylvania.

“All are false and was never served — all forged,” Abraham told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “Damon’s a criminal. This is not news.”

A hearing has reportedly been scheduled for Jan. 30.

The lawsuit comes after Abraham was threatened with a cease and desist letter due to her “defamatory statements and libelous communications” about the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown, according to the letter obtained by PEOPLE in November. A lawyer for Feldman issued the letter to Abraham just days before she was meant to fight.

In the letter, attorney John A. Gallagher of the Gallagher Law Group claimed his client Feldman has been “subjected to ridicule, scorn, embarrassment and potential loss of earnings” due to Abraham’s “insulting, offensive and slanderous comments” towards Feldman and the boxing event.

“We demand that you cease and desist from any further communications concerning our clients,” Gallagher stated, claiming that Abraham has previously called Feldman an “awful person” and allegedly said, “I don’t speak with people who don’t really care about anti-bullying.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Abraham aggressively responded to Gallagher and Feldman’s letter, alleging that by not refunding ticket receipts, Feldman’s camp was “in breach of their contract.”

Farrah Abraham and Nicole Alexander More

“The public now knows the truth. All parties associated, including the women now fighting are frauds. Samantha Goldberg, Damon Feldman, Michael Makowski and Boom Cups all need to cease and desist using my face and name for press and publicity. They’re criminals.”

Ahead of the cease and desist letter, Abraham was threatened with a multi-million dollar lawsuit if she bailed on the boxing match, according to The Blast, which also reported that the promoters allegedly met all of Abraham’s demands, including an appearance fee and first-class plane tickets.

Abraham previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she had planned to participate in the boxing match, but asserted that the promoters who organized it “are in breach” of contract.

“They have not gotten flights or delivered on contractual obligations as well as safety,” she said.

Ultimately, the boxing match replaced Abraham with another woman as seen on the event flyer, which was publicized on Facebook on Nov. 7.