FAS names 3 more Young Lions who broke curfew at SEA Games

Midfielder Hami Syahin was one of three additional players named by FAS for breaking curfew during the SEA Games competition. (PHOTO: Pictobank/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has named three more Under-22 players who had broken curfew during the SEA Games competition.

It had earlier named six players who had allegedly visited a casino near their Century Park Hotel base in Manila, and returned in the wee hours, past the 11pm curfew set by the SEA Games football team. The incident allegedly occurred on the night after they lost to Thailand 0-3 on 1 December.

On Monday (9 December), FAS said in a media statement that Shah Shahiran, Hami Syahin and Saifullah Akbar will also face disciplinary measures along with the other six players.

“The FAS would like to reiterate that such conduct by national team players is wholly unacceptable and any player found guilty of such offences will be dealt with severely,” it added in the media statement.

The players have already received a “stern formal warning” from the Singapore National Olympic Council, the governing body for the Singapore contingent at major Games.

Singapore had finished fourth out of six teams in the opening group stage of the football competition, with one win, one draw and three losses.

With only the top two teams advance to the semi-finals, the Young Lions exited the tournament, and their wait for a first-ever SEA Games football gold goes on.





