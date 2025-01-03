Fascinating Aïda at the Royal Festival Hall review: 40 years in and these comedy legends are not done yet

“We’re not done yet,” croon Fascinating Aïda at the start of their 40th Anniversary show. Despite their impeccable enunciation I was convinced that they were singing “We’re not dead yet.”

A whiff of funereal wit certainly hangs heavy over their performance but Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pullman are very much alive and kicking. Alive and high kicking occasionally.

After four decades they have a decent back catalogue to dip into. They dispense with their early viral hit Cheap Flights – skewering budget airline booking extras – quickly, getting the full house onside while also knowing they still have more goodies in the locker.

Longest-lasting lynchpins Keane and Anderson write most of the words and music with Pullman, a soprano Ronnie Wood to their Jagger/Richards, chipping in too. They have an enviable knack for an impressive musical pastiche, from slinky Cabaret spoof to a Kraftwerk-influenced ditty about AI replacing feeble humans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artfully constructed lyrics repeatedly whack the funny bone. Who else could have come with “Sibelius” and “Abject failures”? This trio – actually a quartet including musical director Michael Roulston on piano – really is a class act.

They have also found online success with a rich seam of filth. Their ribald rendition of their ode to the al fresco pursuit of dogging gives Victoria Wood’s Ballad Of Barry And Freda (usually known as Let’s Do It) a run for its money in the quintessentially seaside postcard smut stakes.

And then just when you have the measure of them there are genuinely touching moments too. The indefatigable Dillie, who became a widow a couple of years ago, singing poignantly about moving house, is a stand-out moment of tear-stained tenderness.

Their default, however, will always be infectious melodies and jaunty, acidic humour. When they offered their take on assisted dying, Mother, Dear Mother, I was briefly disappointed that even they were stumped finding a rhyme for Dignitas, but a verse including the crisp, “their record is stainless, the exit is painless,” had a delicious Gilbert and Sullivan ring to it.

Whether mocking celebrity novelists or sending themselves up by recalling unlikely larger stars they get mistaken for, you can rarely second guess the pay-offs. Maybe the only song that was a little too obvious was Down With The Kids, with its arthritic jokes confusing hip hop and hip replacements.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this is a minor niggle. Fascinating Aïda really are legends. They’ve done at least two farewell tours in the past but can’t resist coming back for more. I fully expect that they will be explaining to their loyal, devoted audience exactly what dogging is on their 50th birthday tour in a few years. They are not done yet by a long way.

Royal Festival Hall, January 2,3,5; southbankcentre.co.uk