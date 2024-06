CBC

The death of two newborn bear cubs of a rare white grizzly — known as Bear 178 — in Yoho National Park this week has reignited calls for increased awareness and highway safety for those visiting the mountains.The cubs, whose mother is a well-known bear, nicknamed Nakoda by locals, were struck and killed along the Trans-Canada Highway. Parks Canada says it received a call about the incident at around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday and staff found the cubs dead when they arrived at the location."Wildlife m