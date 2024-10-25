‘Fascist’, ‘conman’, ‘predator’, ‘cheat’: what 11 former Trump staffers say about him now

They range from top generals to reality stars to lawyers, but one thing all these people have in common: they have worked closely with Donald Trump and have gone public with their warnings on what they really think of him.

John Kelly

What he did under Trump: A retired US Marine Corps general, Kelly served first as Trump’s secretary of homeland security in 2017, then was appointed White House chief of staff, a role he held from July 2017 to January 2019. Kelly’s departure from the White House followed reports of the general’s declining relationship with Trump and alleged frequent disagreements. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told an associate to “stop calling John for anything”. According to the veteran journalist Bob Woodward in his 2018 book Fear, Kelly called Trump an “idiot” and the head of a “Crazytown” administration.

What he says now: Kelly recently said his former boss fitted “into the general definition of fascist” who “certainly prefers the dictator approach to government”.

<p>Chief of staff, 2017-19</p>

Mark Milley

What he did under Trump: A retired US army general, Milley served as the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff under Trump and Joe Biden. Under Trump, Milley became the national focus in June 2020 when he participated in Trump’s photo op at St John’s church in Washington DC wearing military fatigues, amid ongoing demonstrations following the police murder of George Floyd. He publicly apologized for the appearance, saying: “I should not have been there.” Reports later emerged that Milley “yelled” at Trump and refused to be in charge of the federal response to the racial justice protests.

What he says about Trump now: Milley has called Trump a “fascist to the core” and was doing “great and irreparable harm”.

<p>Chair of joint chiefs of staff, 2019-23</p>

Mark Esper

What he did under Trump: The politician and marketing executive served as defense secretary under Trump from July 2019 until November 2020, when Trump fired him with a tweet. During his tenure Esper repeatedly clashed with Trump, refusing to send “missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs” and to to deploy troops across the country amid the 2020 racial justice protests. Esper publicly opposed Trump’s threat to levy the military against protesters using the 1807 Insurrection Act, telling journalists: “The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used … in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations.”

What he says about Trump now: Esper said Trump “has those inclinations” towards fascism: “I think it’s something we should be wary about.”

<p>Secretary of defense, 2019-20</p>

James Mattis

What he did under Trump: As Trump’s first defense secretary, Mattis clashed with Trump over the US’s treatment of allies and its approach to “malign actors and strategic competitors” across the world. He resigned in December 2018 a day after Trump announced the abrupt withdrawal of US troops from Syria. In 2020, Mattis publicly condemned Trump’s handling of the racial justice protests, saying: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people – does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.”

What he says about Trump now: Mattis said Trump makes a “mockery of our constitution”.

<p>Secretary of defense, 2017-19</p>

John Bolton

What he did under Trump: Bolton served as national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. Trump reportedly began excluding him from meetings about the Afghanistan war, and eventually ousted him completely after Bolton attempted to stop Trump from inviting the Taliban to Camp David for peace talks (an idea Trump eventually scrapped).

What he says about Trump now: Bolton has said Trump is “unfit to be president” and “hasn’t got the brains” for a dictatorship.

<p>National security adviser, 2018-19</p>

Rex Tillerson

What he did under Trump: A former Exxon Mobil Corp chief executive, Tillerson served as secretary of state under Trump from February 2017 to March 2018, when Trump fired him with a tweet. During his time as secretary of state, reports emerged that Tillerson once called Trump a “moron”, leading Trump to challenge him to an IQ test. The two men also publicly disagreed on US foreign policy surrounding North Korea, with Tillerson saying: “We do talk to them.” In response, Trump tweeted that Tillerson was “wasting his time” trying to negotiate with Kim Jong Un.

What he says about Trump now: Tillerson has called Trump “pretty undisciplined – doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports” and added: “His understanding of global events [and] his understanding of US history was really limited.”

<p>Secretary of state, 2017-2018</p>

Omarosa Manigault Newman

What she did under Trump: A former participant on The Apprentice, the TV show Trump hosted, Newman was hired as top aide for Trump in January 2017 until she was fired a year later by John Kelly. She later released secretly recorded White House conversations, including one in which Trump expressed his surprise at her being fired.

What she says about Trump now: “I fell for a conman – a conman who turned out to be the biggest fraud.”

<p>White House aide, 2017-2018</p>

Mike Pence

What he did under Trump: Pence served as Trump’s vice-president and was his closest confidant for years. Following the January 6 Capitol Hill riots in 2021, a crowd of Trump supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” after Trump egged them on because he was angry Pence had refused to overturn the election results in Trump’s favor by refusing to certify the vote (a power the vice-president does not even have).

What he says about Trump now: “Anyone who puts themselves over the constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the constitution should never be president again.”

<p>Vice-president, 2017-2021</p>

Michael Cohen

What he did under Trump: Once Trump’s attorney and fixer, Cohen had such a tight relationship with the billionaire real estate mogul that he once described himself as Trump’s “attack dog with a law license”. Cohen later became the star witness in Trump’s criminal trial over his hush-money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels, in which Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in an effort to interfere with the 2016 election.

What he says about Trump now: “A cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator and a conman.”

<p>Trump’s former lawyer and fixer</p>

Cassidy Hutchinson

What she did under Trump: A former aide to Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, Hutchinson became the focus of national attention in 2022 when she testified to the January 6 House investigative committee that Trump knowingly directed armed supporters to storm the Capitol.

What she says about Trump now: “As an American, I was disgusted” she said of Trump’s role in the mob’s attempt to overturn the election. “It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie.”

<p>Aide to Trump’s chief of staff, 2020</p>

Alyssa Farah Griffin

What she did under Trump: Griffin, the former communications director for Trump, joined the White House in April 2020 and served until her resignation in December of that year. Describing her resignation to Politico in 2021, Griffin said: “I made the decision to step down in December because I saw where this was heading, and I wasn’t comfortable being a part of sharing this message to the public that the election results might go a different way.”

What she says about Trump now: She has called his messaging to women “creepy” and “infantilizing”, and predicted Trump is “going to try to steal the election” again.

<p>White House communications director, April-December 2020</p>