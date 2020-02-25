Fashionista's 19 Favorite Shoes From Milan Fashion Week for Fall 2020

This season's offering is particularly bold.

A shoe from MSGM's Fall 2020 collection. More

That's a wrap for Milan Fashion Week, folks. The Fall 2020 shows ended Sunday, but there's still a lot to digest from our five-day stay in the city of pasta and Prada — namely, the shoes presented on the runways.

From the chunky Mary Jane platforms spotted at Arthur Arbesser and Vivetta to the colorful lug-soled boots seen at Prada and Versace, the Italian footwear offering for the season did not disappoint. In addition to minimalist square-toe boots and neutral-toned heels, there were pointed-toe pumps with statement chains, brightly patterned leathers and booties bedecked with bows, all proving that this season's shoes are particularly bold.

See Fashionista's picks for the top footwear from Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 in the gallery below:

A shoe from Arthur Arbesser's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree More

