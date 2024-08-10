Fast-Flowing Debby Floodwaters Wash Away Structures and Trees in Western New York

Intense floodwaters caused by the remnants of Storm Debby washed away trees and structures in South Canisteo, New York, on Friday, August 9, as Gov Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency.

Footage recorded by Sarah Hjort shows raging floodwaters sweeping away trees and buildings in South Canisteo.

Hjort watches in horror as two sheds are dislodged by the fast-flowing waters.

Hochul on Friday declared a State of Emergency as the remnants of Storm Debby were causing “severe flooding” across the state.

Debby, classed as a post-tropical cyclone late on Friday, was expected to continue to move northeast on Saturday, with up to two inches of additional rain expected in New England. Credit: Sarah Hjort via Storyful

Video Transcript

I don't ever do a live video but you guys have to see this.

This is south can of steel underwater.

All these houses nobody can get through this river over here is about to hit the road.

Oh, it is hitting the road.

There was just about 100 hay bales that went down here.

This pine tree is gonna be next.

This is so crazy.

Oh, the water is so powerful.

Well, there goes a couple of trees over here too.

This is where our little creek comes out.

I think that our house is at the top of it.

Oh, that shutter is moving.

Both shells are moving down there.

That's true, isn't it?

We're in South Kiste.

Thanks to the hurricane.

We're flooding.