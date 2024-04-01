Fast food workers concerned over cutbacks following wage increase

The New York Times

VILLAJOYOSA, Spain — The men who killed Maksim Kuzminov wanted to send a message. This was obvious to investigators in Spain even before they discovered who he was. Not only did the killers shoot him six times in a parking garage in southern Spain; they ran over his body with their car. They also left an important clue to their identity, according to investigators: shell casings from 9 mm Makarov rounds, a standard ammunition of the former Communist bloc. “It was a clear message,” said a senior